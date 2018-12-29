7 arrested for helping suspected cop killer evade police

Seven people across the state have been arrested for helping the suspect in the murder of Cpl. Ronil Singh avoid police. Gustavo Perez Arriaga, 32, was arrested Friday without incident after authorities learned he was inside a Kern County residence, CBS Sacramento reports.

Others at the residence were taken into custody for aiding and abetting. The suspects were identified as Bernabe Madrigal Castaneda, 59; Erasmo Villegas, 36; and Maria Luisa Moreno, 57.

His brothers Adrian and Conrado Virgen, girlfriend Ana Leyde Cervantes and coworker Erik Quiroz were also arrested for helping him dodge police.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson blamed California's sanctuary law for preventing local authorities from reporting Perez Arriaga to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency for his previous arrests. Christianson said if he had been deported, Singh would still be alive.

Police have not determined a motive in the killing.