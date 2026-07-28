"60 Minutes" announces new correspondents and contributors

Ross Douthat, Sebastian Junger, Gianna Toboni and Trevor Phillips will all join "60 Minutes" as correspondents or contributors, the show's executive producer Nick Bilton announced Tuesday.

They join veteran correspondents Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker and Jon Wertheim. Norah O'Donnell, who had been a contributing correspondent, will be doing even more for the broadcast, Bilton said.

"Norah is a powerhouse," Bilton wrote in his announcement. "You've seen her all over the network. She's launched a new podcast. And you'll see much more of her in our halls because Norah will be a correspondent on 60 Minutes."

Douthat, well known as a New York Times Opinion columnist, joins the show as a correspondent.

"Ross is one of the preeminent public intellectuals in America today, a thinker of uncommon rigor and a journalist of deep empathy," Bilton said. He described Douthat's interviews with leading figures including Vice President JD Vance, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, political commentator Hasan Piker and former Senator Ben Sasse, among others, as "expansive and probing and news making."

Junger, author of "The Perfect Storm" and an award-winning documentary filmmaker, will join "60 Minutes" as a contributor.

"We all remember The Perfect Storm," Bilton said. "It landed with an electric charge in the world of reported nonfiction, defining an intense and intimate form of storytelling and establishing Sebastian as a generational talent. It was a bestseller, as were his next six books. Sebastian carried that intensity and that ethos of deep reporting to his work as a documentarian, broadcast journalist and war correspondent."

Toboni will also join "60 Minutes" as a contributor. She previously worked with VICE News and CNN.

"Gianna is a journalist with extraordinary range," Bilton wrote in the announcement. "She's interviewed members of ISIS and investigated cartel violence in Mexico. She's also been recognized for her compassionate and incisive reporting on complex social and cultural issues, including America's mass shootings and the death penalty, about which she wrote an investigative book, The Volunteer: The Failure of the Death Penalty in America and One Inmate's Quest to Die with Dignity."

Phillips, until recently a Sky News presenter, was previously announced as CBS News' new senior global affairs correspondent. He'll also contribute to "60 Minutes."

"Trevor is one of the most respected and trusted voices in the United Kingdom for his ability to ask the toughest questions and hold anyone in power to account," Bilton said. "He will bring that same passion for the pursuit of the truth to 60 Minutes."