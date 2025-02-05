60 Minutes publishes transcripts, video requested by FCC

We are posting the same transcripts and videos of our interview with Vice President Kamala Harris that we provided to the FCC. They show — consistent with 60 Minutes' repeated assurances to the public — that the 60 Minutes broadcast was not doctored or deceitful.

In reporting the news, journalists regularly edit interviews — for time, space or clarity. In making these edits, 60 Minutes is always guided by the truth and what we believe will be most informative to the viewing public — all while working within the constraints of broadcast television.

The issue here concerns one question from 60 Minutes' interview with Kamala Harris: whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is listening to the Biden-Harris administration. We broadcast a longer portion of the vice president's answer on Face the Nation and broadcast a shorter excerpt from the same answer on 60 Minutes the next day. Each excerpt reflects the substance of the vice president's answer. As the full transcript shows, we edited the interview to ensure that as much of the vice president's answers to 60 Minutes' many questions were included in our original broadcast while fairly representing those answers. 60 Minutes' hard-hitting questions of the vice president speak for themselves.

A word about logistics: For our readers' convenience, we link here to three full-length transcripts of our interviews with the vice president. They are:

At these links, you will find videos corresponding to these interviews:

In addition, at this link, we provide all transcripts provided to the FCC, many of which are duplicates that reflect audio from additional camera angles.