From our kitchens and quarantines: It's taken teamwork to put together our 60 Minutes broadcast in the time of coronavirus

We at 60 Minutes, as is true of millions of Americans this week, find ourselves working under a patchwork of unusual and unaccustomed circumstances. After nearly 52 years originating from the CBS Broadcast Center, Sunday we arrived from living rooms and quarantined kitchen tables, improvised home edit suites and from our temporary studio at Bravo Media in Manhattan.

Without the ingenuity, dedication and experience of our 60 Minutes technical and editorial staff, Sunday's broadcast would not have been possible.

They have our admiration, gratitude and best wishes -- as do our viewers and colleagues who are ill in this troubled time.