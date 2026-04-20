Transferring $5,000 out of a traditional savings account and into a high-rate alternative could make sense for many savers now. Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you've been able to save a few thousand dollars in recent years, despite an unpredictable economic climate, and have been able to weather market volatility in recent weeks by keeping those funds intact, you may now find yourself looking for a secure and profitable home for that money. And keeping $5,000, for example, in a traditional savings account isn't necessarily the best choice. With an average rate of 0.39%, not only will you not be keeping pace with inflation (at 3.3%) by leaving money in this account type, you'll actually be losing high-interest earning opportunities by not shifting those funds into another account.

Fortunately, there are still multiple, high-rate savings account options to choose from, some of which have rates over 4% now (making them around 900% more profitable than traditional accounts). That said, each account type operates differently, as some will require savers to lock their funds away for a certain amount of time to earn a big return, while others will not. To better determine which account makes the most sense, it helps to compare the interest-earning potential of a $5,000 certificate of deposit (CD) account against the same-sized high-yield savings and money market accounts. Below, we'll crunch the numbers that savers should know.

Start by seeing how much interest you could be earning with a CD account here.

$5,000 CD vs. $5,000 high-yield savings vs. $5,000 money market account: Which earns the most interest in 2026?

The top interest rates available with CDs, high-yield savings and money market accounts are all comparable now, in mid-April 2026, though they're unlikely to remain similar as the year progresses. That's because a CD has a fixed interest rate that won't change for the full term, while the high-yield savings and money market accounts have variable rates that will adapt to market conditions.

Here's how much a $5,000 deposit into each account will earn now, then, assuming that the variable rates hold through the rest of 2026 and that no fees or penalties are issued against any of the accounts:

$5,000 3-month CD at 3.90%: $48.05

$48.05 $5,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after three months: $49.63

$49.63 $5,000 money market account at 4.00% after three months: $49.27

$49.27 Most profitable account: The high-yield savings account

$5,000 6-month CD at 4.10%: $101.47

$101.47 $5,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after six months: $99.75

$99.75 $5,000 money market account at 4.00% after six months: $99.02

$99.02 Most profitable account: The 6-month CD

$5,000 9-month CD at 4.05%: $151.12

$151.12 $5,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after nine months: $150.38

$150.38 $5,000 money market account at 4.00% after nine months: $149.26

$149.26 Most profitable account: The 9-month CD

While the 9-month CD account will technically mature in January, it's the clear, most profitable option on this list. Not only will the interest earnings be guaranteed with this specific account, but savers will be able to budget with precision in a way that they can't with high-yield savings and money market accounts. And they'll protect themselves from current market volatility while still being able to pivot with a new savings strategy in less than a year.

At the same time, high-yield savings and money market accounts can be more flexible, and the money market account will even come with check-writing features, allowing savers to more effectively streamline all of their banking needs with a single account. Evaluate all three carefully, then, before making a final decision.

Learn more about your top savings account options here.

The bottom line

Savers can earn between $50 and $150 with a $5,000 deposit made into a CD, high-yield savings or money market account in the remaining months of 2026. And while those returns won't make savers rich, they can still effectively boost your funds while keeping your principal secure in a way it may not be if invested in today's volatile market. Weigh the returns here carefully, then, and consider shopping around online now as online banks and lending institutions may be able to provide higher rates and better terms than banks with in-person branch locations.