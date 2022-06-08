Gunmen kill 5 high school students and woman in street shooting in Mexico

President Trump suggested missile strikes in Mexico against drug cartels, former defense sec. says

Gunmen killed five high school students and an adult in a street shooting in central Mexico, local authorities said on Tuesday.

According to police, shooters opened fire on a group of students on Monday night, killing three males and two females aged between 16 and 18, as well as a 65-year-old woman who was in the same area.

"Unfortunately we can say that a few hours ago in the Barron community six people lost their lives in an armed attack," said Cesar Prieto, mayor of the city in Guanajuato state.

The mass shooting happened just two weeks after eight women and three men were killed in an apparent gangland revenge attack on two bars and a hotel in Celaya, another city in Guanajuato.

Located in Mexico's prosperous industrial center and home to a refinery and a major pipeline, Guanajuato has become one of the most violent states in Mexico due to a dispute between the Santa Rosa de Lima and Jalisco New Generation cartels. The Department of Justice considers the Jalisco cartel to be "one of the five most dangerous transnational criminal organizations in the world."

The gangs fight for control of trafficking routes for drugs and stolen fuel.

In March, the charred bodies of seven people were found abandoned in a pick-up truck in Celaya.

And in January, six members of a family were murdered in a rural community in Guanajuato state.

In this Feb. 10, 2020 file photo, a policeman drives past town hall in Apaseo El Alto, Guanajuato state, Mexico. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

In March, 20 people were shot and killed at a venue often used for hosting illegal betting on cockfights in the neighboring state of Michoacan. An American mother of four was among the victims.

Since December 2006, when the government launched a controversial military anti-drug operation, Mexico has recorded more than 340,000 murders, according to official figures.

Authorities have blamed most of the killings on organized crime.

In April, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed that Mexico had dissolved a special unit trained by U.S. authorities to fight drug cartels because it was infiltrated by criminals.