Rolling over a 401(k) to gold? What to check before you move your money

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Rolling over 401(k) funds into gold can provide a way to diversify your retirement savings, but the details matter. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gold has given investors plenty to think about in 2026. After surging to a record price of over $5,500 per ounce earlier in the year, the precious metal has experienced some significant swings as the economy has shifted, and gold prices are now hovering closer to $4,400 per ounce. But with uncertainty surrounding inflation, interest rates and the broader economy still influencing the markets, gold remains firmly on many investors' radar, despite that significant price drop.

And, while many people picture physical gold when they think of gold investing, that attention isn't limited to investors who are buying gold bars or coins. Moving some 401(k) funds into gold may also be appealing for retirement savers who have accumulated substantial balances in workplace accounts and who use gold companies like Goldco. After all, gold has historically behaved differently from stocks and bonds at various points in the economic cycle, which can make it useful for investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

But moving retirement savings into physical gold is more complicated than simply buying the precious metal. There are rollover rules to follow, restrictions on what you can own and costs that don't necessarily come with a conventional retirement account. So, before making the move, it can pay to look closely at what the process would actually involve.

Find out more about the gold assets that fit your retirement portfolio today.

What to check before rolling over a 401(k) to gold

Rolling over a 401(k) into gold typically means moving eligible retirement funds into a self-directed individual retirement account (IRA) that can hold certain precious metals. Before doing so, consider the following:

Determine whether your 401(k) funds are eligible for a rollover

First, make sure you can actually move the money from your other retirement investments into gold. You can generally roll eligible distributions from a 401(k) into an IRA, but your ability to take a distribution can depend on your plan and employment status. For example, it may be easier to roll over a 401(k) from a previous employer than one tied to a job you currently hold.

Certain types of distributions aren't eligible for rollover, either. Required minimum distributions, hardship distributions and some other payments generally can't be rolled over, according to the IRS. In turn, checking your plan's rules before opening a gold IRA can save you from starting a process you can't complete as expected.

Learn about the benefits of adding gold to your retirement portfolio now.

Check how the rollover will be handled

The way you move the money matters, too. With a direct rollover, your 401(k) administrator sends the funds directly to the receiving IRA, avoiding mandatory tax withholdings on the transfer. If the distribution is instead paid directly to you, though, the rules become more complicated.

In those cases, you'll generally have 60 days to deposit the money into another eligible retirement account, and retirement plan distributions paid to you are typically subject to 20% mandatory federal tax withholding. To roll over the entire original balance, you'd need to replace that withheld amount with other funds, which may not be a simple process.

Missing the rollover deadline can also turn some or all of the distribution into taxable income and potentially trigger an additional early withdrawal tax. So, if your goal is simply to transfer retirement money rather than withdraw it, a direct rollover may help reduce the chances of an expensive mistake.

Find out what type of gold you're actually buying

A gold IRA doesn't give you free rein to put any gold product you want inside a retirement account. Federal rules generally treat collectibles as prohibited IRA investments, with exceptions for certain gold coins and precious metal bullion that meet specific requirements. Qualifying bullion must also be held in the physical possession of a bank or an approved non-bank trustee to qualify.

That means you generally can't buy gold through your IRA and keep the gold bars or coins at home. Purchasing a gold product that doesn't satisfy the applicable requirements could create unwanted tax consequences. So, before transferring your retirement savings, verify that the custodian, dealer and specific metals you're considering comply with IRA rules.

Learn how much the gold IRA will cost

It's also important to compare the costs of a gold IRA with what you're paying now. A conventional 401(k) may have relatively straightforward investment and administrative expenses, while an IRA that holds physical gold can come with several other charges.

Depending on the provider, those could include account setup and maintenance fees, storage and insurance expenses and dealer markups or spreads when you buy and sell the precious metal. Self-directed IRAs can also carry higher fees than traditional retirement accounts.

Even costs that appear relatively modest individually can reduce long-term returns when they're charged year after year. In turn, it's important to ask for a complete fee schedule and find out what it would cost to eventually sell your gold assets.

Weigh how gold fits into your overall retirement plan

It's also important to consider what you're trying to accomplish with the rollover. Gold can add diversification to a retirement portfolio, but physical gold doesn't generate dividends or interest. Its returns depend largely on what someone is willing to pay for it when you're ready to sell your assets.

That makes the size of your gold allocation important. Moving a portion of your retirement savings to gold is different from shifting most or all of your 401(k) balance into one asset. Gold prices can also fall sharply even after strong periods, so recent price performance alone shouldn't determine how much of your retirement money to move.

Consider how the investment would affect your overall mix of stocks, bonds, cash and other assets instead — and weigh whether that mix still makes sense for your timeline, risk tolerance and retirement income needs.

The bottom line

Rolling over 401(k) funds into gold can provide another way to diversify your retirement savings, but the details matter. Before moving any money, confirm that you're eligible for the rollover, understand how the transfer will work and review the rules governing the gold you're buying. You should also compare the ongoing costs and consider how much exposure to gold makes sense within your broader retirement strategy. Taking those steps beforehand can help ensure that a move intended to strengthen your retirement plan doesn't create unnecessary taxes, fees or concentration risk instead.