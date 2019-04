Onda de calor sigue; esperan más de 40 grados en estos estados

Films with a message of faith

With the end of big-budget Biblical epics, faith-based movies have long been out of favor in Hollywood. But in the years since Mel Gibson's "The Passion of the Christ" became a box office phenomenon, filmmakers telling stories with a Christian perspective may finally be getting an answer to their prayers, with larger budgets and big-name talent. Correspondent John Blackstone talks with Chrissy Metz, start of the film "Breakthrough"; Bishop T.D. Jakes, a pastor who has also produced several hit Christian films, including "Miracles From Heaven"; and students learning the craft of filmmaking at Liberty University, one of the largest Christian universities in the world.