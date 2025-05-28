Mother of 4-year-old battling rare health condition asks Trump administration to reinstate humanitarian parole

The mother of a 4-year-old who is battling a rare health condition and is receiving lifesaving treatment at Children's Hospital Los Angeles is asking the Trump administration to reinstate their humanitarian parole.

At a news conference on Wednesday morning, Deysi Vargas, Sofia Villa's mother, said she is asking the government to allow her family to remain in the U.S. in order to save her daughter's life. Vargas stated that she relies solely on humanitarian parole to give her daughter a chance to experience things like other children.

The family's attorneys stated they are using a pseudonym to protect Sofia's privacy.

"If my daughter does not receive this treatment, she will have to remain hospitalized or she will die," Vargas said in Spanish.

The Los Angeles Times first reported that Sofia is receiving treatment for a rare condition called short bowel syndrome, which requires her to receive 14 hours' worth of intravenous nutrition per day. Vargas said that when Sofia was 7 months old, she was diagnosed with the condition in Mexico and was told by doctors she had to come to the U.S. to receive life-saving care.

In 2023, the family received an emergency visa through humanitarian parole, allowing them to travel to Los Angeles for treatment.

Gina Amato Lough, Directing Attorney at Public Counsel, told reporters that on April 11, Vargas received a notice from immigration services letting her know that her family's humanitarian parole and work permits were being revoked. Amato Lough said they received a subsequent notice a few weeks later and a third one in May, saying they were "no longer in lawful status" and were vulnerable to deportation.

"Deporting this family under these conditions is not only unlawful, but it constitutes a moral failure that violates the basic tenets of humanity and decency," Amato Lough said.

Vargas said Sofia's medical team has informed them that if she does not continue to receive treatment, she could die in a matter of days. The equipment used in Sofia's treatment is not available outside of the U.S. and Amato Lough stressed the importance of the family remaining in the country.

Amato Lough said in May her legal team sent letters to President Trump asking his administration to reconsider its decision to revoke Vargas' parole, but they have not received a response. In the meantime, she explained they have submitted new applications for humanitarian parole.

"We truly hope that the administration will recognize the medical need here and grant humanitarian parole to this deserving family," said Rebecca Brown, one of the family's attorneys.

Brown called the Trump administration's effort to eradicate humanitarian parole cruel. She said it is impacting people across the U.S. who are in the country for various lifesaving reasons.

Vargas said she plans to continue fighting the legal battle and knows that deportation is a death sentence for her family. She said she's holding onto her faith to help her through this difficult situation.