CBS News April 4, 2018, 2:09 AM

4 presumed dead in Marine helicopter crash in Southern California

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

SAN DIEGO -- Marine Corps Air Station Miramar said Tuesday that four crew members are presumed dead in a helicopter crash near El Centro, California, CBS San Diego affiliate KFMB-TV reports. El Centro is approximately 113 miles west of San Diego.

The CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing crashed Tuesday afternoon during a routine training mission.

The names of the dead are being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

