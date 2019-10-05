4 homeless men beaten to death overnight in New York City

Four homeless men were beaten to death by a man wielding a metal pipe in New York City, police said. A fifth victim, who was believed to be homeless, was hospitalized with injuries.

A 24-year-old person of interest was taken into custody. NYPD officers have recovered the murder weapon and said the man in custody is also homeless.

Police responded to reports of a fight at 1:40 a.m. Saturday in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood, where first responders discovered a victim who suffered trauma to his head. They discovered three other victims just a block away. Police said the victims were apparently sleeping when the attack occurred.

The fifth victim, a 49-year-old male, was hospitalized in serious condition. Police planned to hold a news conference on Saturday morning with updates on the killings.

"It is very scary, you know, because I walk through here all the time, going to the library and everything," resident Carla Williams told CBS New York.

Police said the motive appears to be a random attack and not a hate crime.