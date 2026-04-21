Savers should closely compare their CD and money market account options before making a five-figure deposit into either. Flavia Morlachetti/Getty Images

After the Federal Reserve reduced interest rates three times in the final four months of 2024, many savers assumed that the era of big returns on their money was coming to a close. That year, after all, it wasn't uncommon to find interest rates as high as 6% on select certificate of deposit (CD) accounts. Rate cuts would presumably then reduce the value of these accounts. And after the Fed issued another three cuts in the closing months of 2025, it was assumed that the window of opportunity to open high-rate CDs and money market accounts, specifically, had closed once again.

But that's not necessarily been the case so far in 2026. The Fed has kept its federal funds rate elevated and on pause. And rates on many savings accounts have remained competitive. Some lenders may have even raised them slightly amid a volatile and unpredictable interest rate climate. This not only leaves CDs and money market accounts as viable homes for your money, but it also makes both advantageous for those savers looking to store a large, five-figure amount, such as $30,000.

To better decide on your next steps, it helps to crunch the interest-earning potential both account types offer now. Between a $30,000 CD and a $30,000 money market account, then, which will earn more in 2026 (and into 2027)? That's what we'll break down below.

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$30,000 CD vs. $30,000 money market account: Which will earn more in 2026?

Calculating the returns of a money market account can be difficult because the account has a variable interest rate that will change over time, particularly over an extended period. The CD account rate, by contrast, is fixed and will remain constant until the account hits its maturity date. Here's how much each stands to earn this year, assuming the money market account rate remains the same and that no fees or penalties are levied against either account:

$30,000 3-month CD at 3.90%: $288.32

$288.32 $30,0000 money market account at 3.90% after three months: $288.32

$288.32 Difference between accounts: Both accounts will earn the same amount of interest

$30,000 6-month CD at 4.10%: $608.82

$608.82 $30,000 money market account at 3.90% after six months: $579.40

$579.40 Difference between accounts: The CD account will earn $29.42 more

$30,000 9-month CD at 4.05%: $906.71

$906.71 $30,000 money market account at 3.90% after six months: $873.29

$873.29 Difference between accounts: The CD account will earn $33.42 more

In these three scenarios, then, the money market account is inferior in two of them, while the returns will be identical for the shorter, 3-month option. And these calculations were completed on the assumption that rates for the money market account will remain constant. Should they decline over time, the returns here will drop too, while the CD earnings will hold steady.

At the same time, money market accounts will allow you to make withdrawals, deposit more money, and even write checks, while the CD account will need to remain untouched. So, your personal banking needs and preferences will need to be weighed carefully against the interest earnings the CD will guarantee.

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The bottom line

Interest earnings on a $30,000 CD and a $30,000 money market account look similar at this point in 2026, but only one of these accounts will guarantee a competitive return. Consider both carefully and be realistic about your ability to maintain each. Because these accounts have different structures and limitations, it may also be beneficial to split your funds between both to exploit the advantages each currently offers. Take the time to shop around for accounts online, too, as you may be able to secure better rates and terms with online banks and institutions versus those with in-person branch locations.