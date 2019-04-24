Border Patrol agents find boy with name and phone numbers on his shoes in Texas cornfield

A 3-year-old boy was found by Border Patrol agents alone and crying in a south Texas cornfield, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said. The federal agency said the boy had his name and phone numbers written on his shoes when he found.

"We believe the boy was with a larger group that ran when they encountered Agents," CBP said in a tweet Tuesday.

He was photographed viewing a computer screen in the care of agents. CBP said it was trying reach his family.

He will likely be sent to a facility for unaccompanied minors, The Associated Press reported.

A flood of migrants heading to the U.S. shows no sign of receding. And many of them are young. Border Patrol has apprehended more than 20,000 unaccompanied minors since January, the AP reported, and almost 9,000 last month alone.