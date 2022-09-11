3 hurt after firefighting helicopter crashes in Southern California

Three people injured after helicopter crashes in Banning Three people injured after helicopter crashes in Banning 01:12

Three people were injured Saturday afternoon after a Cal Fire helicopter crashed in a residential area in the Southern California city of Banning, authorities said. No homes were struck by the helicopter, CBS Los Angeles learned.

The helicopter was attempting to land at Banning Municipal Airport when it crashed, the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department confirmed to CBSLA.

Three people were extricated from the helicopter and hospitalized with moderate injuries, CAL Fire said. All three were taken to a local trauma center.

A downed firefighting helicopter in Banning, California. Sept. 10, 2022. CBS Los Angeles

The circumstances of the crash were unclear. There was no word on a cause. Banning is located about 80 miles east of Los Angeles.

The downed helicopter was returning to base after being utilized to battle the Fairview Fire in Hemet, which has burned more than 28,300 acres and was 40% contained as of Saturday evening.

Two people have died as a result of the blaze and 13 structures have been destroyed, according to Cal Fire.

The Fairview Fire is one of several large fires burning on the West Coast amid scorching hot temperatures and dry conditions.