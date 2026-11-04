3 dead, including suspect, and 2 deputies critically injured in Washington state shooting

A shooting and subsequent firefight with responding officers left three people dead, including the suspect, and two deputies critically wounded in eastern Washington state Tuesday, officials said.

Deputies responded to a home in Spokane County, which borders Idaho, around 2:30 p.m. after a woman told her neighbor that she had been shot by her brother, Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels said during a news conference.

Authorities determined that the suspect had an active felony warrant and there may be other victims, according to the sheriff's office.

"SWAT team members and deputies approached the house, attempted to breach the door and were met with gunfire," said Nowels.

Two of the deputies were critically injured by those bullets, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said. Other deputies returned fire, the office said, while also trying to move the wounded members of their team to safety.

Nowels said those who responded to the scene found one person dead inside the home, while another was in the yard. The suspect is also dead, he said. Neither the names of the victims nor the suspect have been released.

Authorities are investigating the shooting and what may have caused it.

Both deputies, who Nowels described as young members of the SWAT team, were taken to the hospital, along with the woman who said she was shot by her brother. She has non-life threatening injuries, he said.

Nowels said the two wounded deputies both have very young children, CBS affiliate KREM-TV reported.

"It's a very tragic day in Spokane County. A lot of families have been affected," he said. "Both of our deputies, fighting for their lives."