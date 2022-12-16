3 dead after bus, tractor-trailer collide in Virginia

Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left three people dead early Friday morning in York County, Virginia.

Two commercial vehicles — a tractor-trailer and a passenger bus — collided around 1:38 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 and the 241 mile marker. York County is about half an hour from Newport News, Virginia.

Three fatalities were confirmed by state police. Both drivers and remaining passengers on the bus were being treated for various injuries and have been taken to area hospitals for treatment.

In all, there were 22 passengers on the bus. None were wearing seatbelts, state police say.

The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team and the Virginia State Police Chesapeake Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing.