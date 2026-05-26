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Mayes Middleton picked as Texas GOP candidate in race for attorney general, after primary runoff against Rep. Chip Roy

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Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Matthew Ablon,
Sergio Candido
Managing Editor, South
Sergio Candido is the managing editor for the South region at cbsnews.com, coordinating multiplatform news coverage for CBS Miami, CBS Texas and CBS Atlanta. He previously worked for outlets including Telemundo and The Miami Herald.
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Sergio Candido

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Texas Republicans have selected Texas Rep. Mayes Middleton as their candidate in the race for the state's next attorney general, following a contentious duel with Chip Roy, CBS News projects.

Roy and Middleton criticized each other in the lead-up to Tuesday's runoff vote, which was triggered after neither Roy nor Middleton earned more than 50% of the vote during the March 3, 2026 primary. In that election, Middleton did win 39% of the vote, while Roy got 32%.

Middleton, who currently serves as a state senator in Austin, had previously said in an interview with CBS News Texas that Roy had a record of not supporting current conservative priorities outlined by President Donald Trump.

"The reason why [Roy] did so badly on Election Day is because his record of fighting President Trump caught up to him," Middleton said. "It's funny when politicians like Chip and Liz Cheney are surprised all of a sudden when that record catches up to them and haunts them."

"He said President Trump needed to be impeached. He said that Liz Cheney needed to be commended and not condemned. He spent a career fighting against the MAGA agenda," Middleton added.

Roy had rejected Middleton's claims in his own interview with CBS News Texas.

Middleton now runs to replace Ken Paxton, a fellow Republican who is leaving the office and running for U.S. Senate. He will face a challenge from State Sen. Nathan Johnson

The election is set to happen on Nov. 6, 2026.

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