2024 National Dog Show won by Vito the pug. See all the results from this year's competition.

For the first time, a pug has won the Best in Show title at the National Dog Show.

Vito the pug beat over 1,900 other dogs at the show, which is hosted by the American Kennel Club. This year, the show was held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania. Vito first won the Toy Group, which consisted of 24 breeds, according to NBC, which televises the show. He then competed against six other group winners to take home the Best in Show title.

Vito is the first pug to win the honor. He weighs 18 pounds and is from North Carolina. Michael Scott, Vito's handler, also took home a grand prize of $20,000.

Handler Michael Scott and Vito at the 2024 National Dog Show. Bill McCay/NBC via Getty Images

A Welsh Terrier named Verde was named Reserve Best in Show.

Two hundred and five breeds and varieties competed in this year's show, according to NBC. That included one new addition: the Lancashire Heeler. The breed has been recognized in the United Kingdom since 1981, but only joined the official list of American Kennel Club breeds earlier this year.

2024 National Dog Show results

These are the dogs who won each breed group and took home top honors at the National Dog Show.

Herding Group Winner: Rupert the Berger Picard

Hound Group Winner: The Zit the Ibizan Hound

Toy Group Winner: Vito the Pug

Terrier Group Winner: Verde the Welsh Terrier

Vito. Bill McCay/NBC via Getty Images

Non-Sporting Group Winner: JJ the Lhasa Apso

Sporting Group Winner: Houston the Clumber Spaniel

Working Group: Monty the Giant Schnauzer

Reserve Best in Show: Verge the Welsh Terrier

Best in Show: Vito the Pug

Past National Dog Show winners

The National Dog Show has been televised after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for 23 years. Here's who took home the top honor in recent years.

2023: Stache (Sealyham Terrier)

2022: Winston

2021: Claire (Scottish Deerhound)

2020: Claire

2019: Thor

2018: Whiskey

2017: Newton (Brussels Griffon)

2016: Gia (Greyhound)

2015: Charlie (Skye Terrier)