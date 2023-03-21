2023 Lollapalooza lineup announced: Headliners include Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar

Chicago seals deal to keep Lollapalooza for another 10 years Chicago seals deal to keep Lollapalooza for another 10 years 00:44

The 2023 lineup for Lollapalooza, a Chicago-based music festival, has been announced.

Headliners for the four-day event, which starts on Aug. 3 and ends on Aug. 6, include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Ray, Karol G and The 1975.

The festival also includes Thirty Seconds to Mars, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo and Lil Yachty. The full 170-plus act lineup is available on Lollapalooza's website.

The festival features nine different stages and takes place in Chicago's Grant Park.

Presale tickets will go on sale on Thursday, March 23, with a four-day general admission ticket starting at $365. Those looking to register for tickets can do so on the festival's website.