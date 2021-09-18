2021 Primetime Emmy Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will commence Sunday night, as stars from across the TV industry will vie to take home the coveted award. Cedric the Entertainer will take over hosting duties for the show, which will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+.

After last year's virtual show, the 2021 ceremony will take place before a limited live audience made up of nominees and select guests. All attendees will be asked to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Netflix's "The Crown" and Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" each scored 24 nominations, tied for the most for any single show. "WandaVision," also from Disney+, had the third most nominations with 23.

Red carpet coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET on CBSN Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET.

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

"Conan"

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"Outstanding Competition Program"

"The Amazing Race"

"Nailed It"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Black-ish"

"Cobra Kai"

"Emily in Paris"

"Hacks"

"The Flight Attendant"

"The Kominsky Method"

"Pen15"

"Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie

Paul Bettany, "Wandavision"

Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"

Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

Leslie Odom, Jr., "Hamilton"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie

Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Elizabeth Olsen, "Wandavision"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

"I May Destroy You"

"Mare of Easttown"

"The Queen's Gambit"

"The Underground Railroad"

"Wandavision"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

MJ Rodriguez, "Pose"

Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"

Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

Outstanding Drama Series