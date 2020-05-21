Tabatha Rosproy named 2020 National Teacher of the Year

The 2020 National Teacher of the Year is Kansas preschool teacher Tabatha Rosproy, "CBS This Morning" announced Thursday. Mrs. Tabatha, as she's known to her students, runs a preschool program housed in a retirement village in Winfield, Kansas.

The unique learning environment is built on the interaction between the children and the grandparent volunteers. "Both populations benefit from this partnership every single day," Rosproy said.

The Winfield students praised Rosproy. "She loves everyone," said 5-year-old Easton Kent.

"She makes us be kind to everybody," 5-year-old Ashlynn Wall said.

Clyde Vasey, one of the grandparent volunteers, said Rosproy stands out from other teachers.

"I know that there are thousands of wonderful teachers in this country. I have never known one that showed all of the aspects of learning that she has shown; equality, love, respect," he said.

"She just pours her heart and soul into these little kiddos every day," said Barbara Trecek, a mom of one of Rosproy's students.

Even during the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down schools, Rosproy "didn't skip a beat," said Elizabeth Wall, Ashlynn's mom. "She continued to teach and it was still very hands-on and interactive and fun."

"She created individualized sensory bins because that's all their favorite part of the class," Trecek said. The bins, which were sent to the kids' homes, are typically filled with objects and materials to stimulate the senses.

"She's the best teacher in the world," said Rosproy's student Lexy Gray.