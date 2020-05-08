Gerber reveals 2020 "Spokesbaby" Magnolia — the first adopted baby chosen for the campaign

Gerber announced on Friday its 2020 "Spokesbaby" from an applicant pool of more than 327,000 infants. And not only is Baby Magnolia adorable — she's the first adopted baby chosen for the iconic campaign.

Magnolia Earl, from Ross, California, was chosen as the winner of the company's 10th annual Photo Search competition for her "joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze." The company said in a press release that her story "serves as a reminder of what unites all parents and drives everyone at Gerber: the promise to do anything for baby."

Magnolia celebrates her first birthday on Saturday, May 9. One year ago, her parents were able to meet and connect with her birth parents just hours before she was born and adopted.

"Magnolia has brought so much joy to everyone she meets. Her personality is beyond happy and joyful," said Magnolia's mother, Courtney Earl. "Adoption is incredibly special to our family's story. Winning Photo Search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia's story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made."

Magnolia has two older sisters, 12-year-old Whitney and 8-year-old Charlotte, who is also adopted. Gerber said the sisters are close and love to swim in the kiddie pool and dance to the "Baby Shark" song.

"At a time when we are yearning for connection and unity, Magnolia and her family remind us of the many things that bring us together: our desire to love and be loved, our need to find belonging, and our recognition that family goes way beyond biology," said Gerber President and CEO, Bill Partyka.

Gerber launched its photo search campaign in 2010 after years of seeing parents recreate its logo. The original Gerber baby, 93-year-old Ann Turner Cook, was featured on the company's products for nearly 100 years.

Magnolia follows in the footsteps of 2018's Lucas Warren, the first Gerber baby with Down syndrome and 2019's Kairi Yang, the first of Hmong descent.

Kelly Schneider, a spokesperson for Gerber, said the competition has been able to connect families around the country — a welcome moment of joy during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Photo Search is a moment of celebration that so many families look forward to each year. And this year – perhaps more than ever – the Gerber family is thrilled to celebrate with Magnolia and her family, and with families across America," she said. "The COVID-19 pandemic has made all of us feel more isolated than ever before, so finding new ways to feel connected has never mattered more."

As the newest Gerber baby, Magnolia and her family received a $25,000 cash prize, $1,000 worth of Gerber children's clothing, $1,000 from Walmart and phones with a year of service from Verizon.