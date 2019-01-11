"Baby Shark" swims onto Billboard Hot 100

The Billboard Hot 100 chart is usually the home of music's biggest stars -- and songs. But a baby shark swam right onto it this week.

The children's song "Baby Shark" debuted at No. 32 on the chart for the week ending on January 12.

"Baby Shark" has been around for decades, but was given a second life with the 2016 version created by Pinkfong, an educational brand based in South Korea, according to Billboard. The iteration of the beloved song first went viral in Indonesia, making its way to the U.S. this past summer.

Pinkfong's YouTube video of the song has over two billion views and closed the last streaming tracking week ending on January 3 with 20.8 million streams, according to Nielsen Music.

The main lyrics, "doo, doo, doo," repeat while introducing members of a shark family, coupled with a simple dance make the tune perfect fodder for little kids, leading to countless viral videos of them dancing and singing along.

Toddler frustrated with Alexa, requesting "Baby Shark" WATCH: This adorable 2-year-old girl can't understand why Alexa won't play her favorite song, "Baby Shark" https://cbsn.ws/2CCs33q Posted by CBS News on Wednesday, October 24, 2018

The song's streaming growth coupled with the drop-off of 23 holiday tunes from the Hot 100 gave "Baby Shark" the opening it needed to chomp the 32 spot, reports Billboard.

The song splashed past Ava Max's "Sweet But Psycho," which clocks in at No. 41, Ariana Grande's "Imagine," sitting at 63, and Ellie Goulding, Diplo and Swae Lee's hit "Close to Me," at No. 33.