2019 Kentucky Derby — Everything you need to know

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is a few hours away. Gamblers and horse-racing fans alike are getting prepared. This year's field features 20 horses who will be competing for a largest-ever guaranteed purse of $3 million, an increase of $1 million from last year.

What time does the Kentucky Derby Start?

Held on the first Saturday in May, the Kentucky Derby is the a Grade I stakes race culminating a two-week Kentucky Derby festival. The Churchill Downs race day card begins at 12:45 p.m. Post time for the 145th Run for the Roses is 6:50 p.m. All times eastern.

The Kentucky Derby – known as "the fastest two minutes in sports" – is the first race of the famed Triple Crown. The Preakness Stakes is set for the third Saturday in May. The final race, the Belmont Stakes, is held three weeks after the Preakness.

How to watch the Kentucky Derby

Derby coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. NBC will not stream the actual Kentucky Derby race on their NBC Sports Live service.

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2019



Saturday, May 4, 2019 Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky Post time: 6:50 p.m. ET



6:50 p.m. ET TV broadcast time: 2:30 p.m.



2:30 p.m. TV channel: NBC

NBC Online Stream: NBC Sports Live (subscription required) or stream live on fubo.tv – start a free trial

Weather forecast for Saturday's Kentucky Derby

One variable to keep on eye on this Saturday is the weather. rain has been a factor in the previous two years, rating the track at Churchill Downs as both "sloppy" and "muddy."

According to the National Weather Service, light to moderate rain is expected to move northeast this morning. Light rain showers are expected to move through the Louisville area through noon today. While rain may taper off before post-time, the wet weather and previous races may slow down horses for the Running of the Roses feature.

Kentucky Derby weather over the years

Rain has fallen on Derby day 68 times over its past 144 runnings. With over three inches of rainfall on race day, last year's was the wettest-ever in Kentucky Derby history.

The warmest temperature ever recorded for the Kentucky Derby was 94 in 1957. The coldest was 36 degrees in both 1940 and again in 1957.

Omaha Beach – Derby favorite – is out

One shocker coming into the race is that the favorite, Omaha Beach, a powerful horse who has won three straight races and entered with pool-best odds of 4-1, has dropped out. The horse reportedly was scratched due to a breathing problem. Game Winner is now the new favorite, with recent odds giving the horse a pool best 5-1 chance of victory. On the other end of the spectrum, a long-shot making waves before the big race is Tacitus, who comes in at 10-1. Tacitus won the Tampa Bay Derby and the Wood Memorial in his last two starts and could be the classic underdog carried forward with big momentum.

One group of horses to keep an eye on are the trio of Improbable, Roadster and Game Winner, all trained by the legendary Bob Baffert, winner of the 2018 Triple Crown with Justify and the 2015 Triple Crown with American Pharoah. This year Baffert looks to win a record-tying sixth Kentucky Derby, which would match "Plain" Ben Jones, winner of six Derby races between 1938 and 1952.

That said, this may very well be Game Winner's race to lose. In each of the past six years, the horse who broke from the gate with the shortest odds ended up winning the Kentucky Derby. Known as the Fastest Two Minutes in Sports, the Derby track measures 1 and ¼ miles, making it the second-longest of the Triple Crown races.

Kentucky Derby opening odds and post positions



Here is the full list of horses running in the Kentucky Derby today, in order of post position. Betting odds are listed in parentheses next to each horse. Read a full rundown of the Derby field for more on each horse. be sure to take a look at picks by Jody Demling, "Hammerin'" Hank Goldberg, and Rick Eng from our sister site, SportsLine.

War of Will (15-1) Tax (20-1) By My Standards (15-1) Gray Magician (50-1) Improbable (5-1) Vekoma (15-1) Maximum Security (8-1) Tacitus (8-1) Plus Que Parfait (30-1) Cutting Humor (30-1) Code of Honor (12-1) Win Win Win (12-1) Master Fencer (50-1) Game Winner (9-2) Roadster (5-1) Long Range Toddy (30-1) Spinoff (30-1) Country House (30-1) Bodexpress (30-1)

(Source: CBS Sportsline, as of May 4, 9am)