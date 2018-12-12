2019 Grammy Music Educator Award finalists revealed

On Wednesday, "CBS This Morning," revealed the 10 music teachers who have been selected by the Recording Academy and the Grammy Museum as finalists for the 2019 Music Educator Award. Selected from more than 2,800 initial nominations from all 50 states, these teachers are being recognized for making a lasting impact on students and music education. The winner will be announced during Grammy Week 2019.

Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for their impact on students' lives. The winner will be flown to New York to attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards and will take home a $10,000 prize. The remaining finalists will receive a $1,000 prize, and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants. The honorariums are made by possible by the Ford Motor Company Fund.









Here are the 2019 finalists:

Jeremy Bradstreet, Dublin Coffman High School, Dublin, Ohio

Victor de los Santos, Santa Ana High School, Santa Ana, Calif.

Elizabeth Hering, Churchill High School, Canton, Mich.

Henry Miller, Sierra Vista Middle School, Lake Forest, Calif.

Amy Rangel, Glendale High School, Burbank, Calif.

Jeffery Redding, West Orange High School, Orlando, Fla.

Scott Sheehan, Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School, Hollidaysburg, Pa.

Mickey Smith Jr. Maplewood Middle School, Sulphur, La.

Craig Snyder, Penncrest High School, Garnet Valley, Pa.

John Weatherspoon, Lake Worth Community High School, West Palm Beach, Fla.