Grammy nominations 2019: Full list of nominees

The 61st Grammy Awards, music's biggest night, is just two months away, and fans will find out Friday who's up for an award. Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara and Apple Music's Zane Lowe join "CBS This Morning" to announce the nominees in the top Grammy categories including record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist.

The Grammy Awards are set to air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10 and marks the show's return to the West Coast.

Best R&B album

"Sex & Cigarettes," Toni Braxton



"Good Thing," Leon Bridges



"Honestly," Lalah Hathaway



"H.E.R." H.E.R.



"Gumbo Unplugged (Live)," PJ Morton



Best country album

"Unapologetically," Kelsea Ballerini



"Port Saint Joe," Brothers Osborne



"Girl Going Nowhere," Ashley McBryde



"Golden Hour," Kacey Musgraves



"Volume 2," Chris Stapleton



Album of the year

"Invasion of Privacy," Cardi B



"By the Way, I Forgive You," Brandi Carlile



"Scorpion," Drake



"H.E.R.," H.E.R.



"Beerbongs & Bentleys," Post Malone



"Dirty Computer," Janelle Monae



"Golden Hour," Kacey Musgraves



"Black Panther: The Album," Featuring Kendrick Lamar



You can watch the Recording Academy's 61st annual Grammy Awards live on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, CBS All Access or fuboTV. Start a free trial.