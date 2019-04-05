2019 ACM Awards: How to stream online or watch on TV

The 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards will air live Sunday evening 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Country music legend and 16-time ACM Award winner Reba McEntire will be hosting the event in Las Vegas for a 16th time. She hosted the ACM Awards for the first time in 1986.

Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban lead in the top categories with nominations for both Male Artist Of The Year and Entertainer of the Year — a category notably lacking any female nominees.

"It doesn't make me very happy because we've got some very talented women out there who are working their butts off," McEntire McEntire said in February when she revealed this year's nominees on "CBS This Morning."

Last year's nominees for Entertainer of the Year were also all male. From 2015 to 2017, only one woman, Miranda Lambert in 2015, made it into the category. The last woman to win Entertainer of the Year was Taylor Swift in 2011.

How to watch the ACM Awards

Who's hosting the ACM Awards?

This will be Reba McEntire's 16th time hosting the ceremony, an all-time record. She first hosted the show in 1986 with Mac Davis and John Schneider McEntire.

McEntire announced Feb. 10 that she'd be hosting the show in a video posted to her YouTube channel. The video shows her walking down a highway towards Las Vegas with 131 miles to go. At the end, the clip switches to a wide shot of McEntire walking on a treadmill in a studio in front of a highway backdrop.

"You didn't think I was really walking, did you?" she says.

Two days later, McEntire also shared the news with a video clip of her in action, taking to Twitter to write, "I guess they finally figured out it only takes one woman to do the job of two men."

I guess they finally figured out it only takes one woman to do the job of two men... #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/54Sqa2cTxW — Reba (@reba) February 12, 2019

McEntire, who holds the record for most ACM nominations for a female artist with 47 (winning 16 ACM Awards), said Friday she would perform "Freedom," the first single off her new album "Stronger Than the Truth," on Sunday night's show.

McEntire also promised the ceremonies would be politics-free.

"We've got to keep it light. We've got to keep it fun. No politics. This is fun. This is entertainment. We are in the entertainment business, and that's what we're going to be doing," she said on "CBS This Morning."

Who's nominated for ACM Awards this year?

It was so fun watching our #ACMawards host, @reba, reveal this year's nominees on @CBSThisMorning! For the full list of nominees and categories, visit https://t.co/mGHNYOU4Mo. pic.twitter.com/iLVsvO7Rdj — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) February 20, 2019

Dan + Shay are among this year's top nominees, tying Chris Stapleton with six nods. Additionally, the duo's Dan Smyers earned four solo nominations for his work as a producer and songwriter.

Kacey Musgraves received five nominations, followed by Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha, each with four nods. You can see the complete list of nominees here.

Jason Aldean, a three-time Entertainer of the Year winner, will become the sixth artist receive the ACM Artist of the Decade Honor.

2019 ACM Awards performers, presenters

Chrissy Metz, star of the upcoming movie "Breakthrough," will make her live television performance debut at the ACM Awards. She will be joined on stage by Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton, Maddie & Tae and Carrie Underwood, who are each featured on the film's soundtrack.

They join previously announced performers: Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Khalid, Miranda Lambert, LANCO, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Old Dominion, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Keith Urban and, of course, Reba McEntire.

This year's presenters include Lauren Alaina, Beth Behrs, Clint Black, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jessie James Decker, Hunter Hayes, Jay Hernandez, Lady Antebellum, Midland, Nancy O'Dell, Danica Patrick, Carly Pearce, Dennis Quaid, Michael Ray, Cole Swindell and Wilmer Valderrama.

