ACM Awards 2019: Full list of winners
Country music icon Reba McEntire has returned to hosting the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards for the 16th time Sunday night. Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban lead in the top categories with nominations for both male artist of the year and entertainer of the year.
McEntire also shared some details about her hosting gig, which she promised would be politics-free.
"We've got to keep it light. We've got to keep it fun. No politics. This is fun. This is entertainment. We are in the entertainment business, and that's what we're going to be doing," she said.
Here is a list of winners, updated throughout the night:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan
- Kenny Chesney
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- LoCash
- Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady Antebellum
- Lanco
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion — WINNER
SONG OF THE YEAR
- "Break Up In The End," Cole Swindell
Songwriters: Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite
- "Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
- "Meant To Be," Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
Songwriters: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha
- "Space Cowboy," Kacey Musgraves
Songwriters: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
- "Tequila," Dan + Shay
Songwriters: Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers — WINNER
- "Yours," Russell Dickerson
Songwriters: Casey Brown / Russell Dickerson / Parker Welling
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Danielle Bradbery
- Lindsay Ell
- Ashley McBryde — WINNER
- Carly Pearce
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Jimmie Allen
- Luke Combs — WINNER
- Jordan Davis
- Michael Ray
- Mitchell Tenpenny
NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
- High Valley
- LANCO
- Runaway June
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- "Dan + Shay," Dan + Shay
- "Desperate Man," Eric Church
- "From A Room Vol. 2," Chris Stapleton
- "Golden Hour," Kacey Musgraves
- "The Mountain," Dierks Bentley
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
- "Down to the Honky Tonk," Jake Owen
- "Heaven," Kane Brown
- "Meant To Be," Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
- "Most People Are Good," Luke Bryan
- "Tequila," Dan + Shay — WINNER
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- "Babe," Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
- "Burn Out," Midland
- "Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
- "Drunk Girl," Chris Janson — WINNER
- "Shoot Me Straight," Brothers Osborne
- "Tequila," Dan + Shay
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
- "Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
- "Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
- "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney
- "Keeping Score," Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson
- "Meant To Be," Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Ross Copperman
- Ashley Gorley
- Shane McAnally — WINNER
- Chase McGill
- Josh Osborne