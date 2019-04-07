ACM Awards 2019: Full list of winners

Country music icon Reba McEntire has returned to hosting the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards for the 16th time Sunday night. Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban lead in the top categories with nominations for both male artist of the year and entertainer of the year.

McEntire also shared some details about her hosting gig, which she promised would be politics-free.

"We've got to keep it light. We've got to keep it fun. No politics. This is fun. This is entertainment. We are in the entertainment business, and that's what we're going to be doing," she said.

Here is a list of winners, updated throughout the night:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan



Kenny Chesney



Chris Stapleton



Keith Urban

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves



Carrie Underwood



MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs



Thomas Rhett



Chris Stapleton



Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay



Florida Georgia Line



LoCash



Maddie & Tae



GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Lanco



Little Big Town



Midland



Old Dominion — WINNER



SONG OF THE YEAR

"Break Up In The End," Cole Swindell

Songwriters: Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite

Songwriters: Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite "Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton



Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton "Meant To Be," Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

Songwriters: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha



Songwriters: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha "Space Cowboy," Kacey Musgraves

Songwriters: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves



Songwriters: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves "Tequila," Dan + Shay

Songwriters: Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers — WINNER

"Yours," Russell Dickerson

Songwriters: Casey Brown / Russell Dickerson / Parker Welling



NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Danielle Bradbery



Lindsay Ell



Ashley McBryde — WINNER



Carly Pearce



NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen



Luke Combs — WINNER



Jordan Davis



Michael Ray



Mitchell Tenpenny



NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley



LANCO



Runaway June



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"Dan + Shay," Dan + Shay



"Desperate Man," Eric Church



"From A Room Vol. 2," Chris Stapleton



"Golden Hour," Kacey Musgraves



"The Mountain," Dierks Bentley



SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Down to the Honky Tonk," Jake Owen



"Heaven," Kane Brown



"Meant To Be," Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line



"Most People Are Good," Luke Bryan



"Tequila," Dan + Shay — WINNER



VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Babe," Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift



"Burn Out," Midland



"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne



"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson — WINNER



"Shoot Me Straight," Brothers Osborne



"Tequila," Dan + Shay



MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne



"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert



"Everything's Gonna Be Alright," David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney



"Keeping Score," Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson



"Meant To Be," Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line



SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR