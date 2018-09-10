How to watch the Tony Awards -- on TV and online

NEW YORK -- The Tony Awards, Broadway's biggest night is just around the corner. Musicians Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will host the 72nd Tony Awards on Sunday, June 10. Though the two have never hosted the Tonys before, they're no strangers to Broadway.

Bareilles, who starred in "Waitress" on Broadway, was nominated for a Tony for its score in 2016, and Groban landed a Tony nod last year for his role in "Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812."

It's still a mystery how Bareilles and Groban will open the show, though "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King pressed them for details. Groban claimed, "It's just going to be a lot of standing around awkwardly."

Bareilles is nominated for a Tony again this year, for a song she wrote for "SpongeBob SquarePants."

When, how to watch The Tonys:

What: The 72nd Tony Awards

: June 10, 2018 Time : 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT (CBS TV coverage)

: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT (CBS TV coverage) On TV: Watch on CBS – check your local listings

Watch on CBS – check your local listings Online stream : Watch the show on CBS All Access



Follow here

Tony Award nominees

Lots of kid-friendly shows snagged nods this year. Productions derived from film and TV, like "Spongebob SquarePants," "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," "Frozen" and "Mean Girls" had a strong presence at this year's Tony Award nominations.

Follow CBS News' live updating winners list Sunday night.

Where are the Tony Awards this year?

They'll be taking place at the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Who is performing at the Tony Awards?

Bruce Springsteen, for one. The Boss, who performs in "Springsteen on Broadway," will make a rare television appearance on Sunday. The official Tony Awards Twitter account announced casts from several Broadway shows will perform. More performers will be announced in the coming days.

