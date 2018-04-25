2018 NFL Draft today: How to watch, pick order and more

The 2018 NFL Draft kicked off Friday night from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home to the Dallas Cowboys. The annual event, also known as the NFL's player selection meeting, has seven rounds where teams select eligible college football players. Round one concluded Thursday night. The Draft continues Friday night with rounds two and three. The final four rounds of player selections are Saturday afternoon.

The first pick of the NFL Draft this year went to the Cleveland Browns. They will also have the first pick of round two tonight.

2018 NFL Draft details

Dates: April 26-28, 2018



April 26-28, 2018 Location: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Where: Arlington, Texas



Arlington, Texas Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 27 at 7 p.m.



Friday, April 27 at 7 p.m. Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 28 at 12 p.m.

Saturday, April 28 at 12 p.m. Follow live: NFL Draft live blog

*All times Eastern.

NFL Draft TV coverage

Friday, Round 2-3: NFL Network, FOX Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes



NFL Network, FOX Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Saturday, Round 4-7: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Stream the NFL Draft online

CBS Sports HQ, a 24-hour streaming sports network powered by CBS Sports and CBS Interactive, will be live from the draft starting on Thursday, April 26, covering the NFL Draft for all three days. All times Eastern.

Friday: Rounds 2-3



News, highlights and analysis with NFL Draft preview (6-7 p.m.)



News with live coverage of Rounds 2 and 3 (7-11 p.m.)



News, highlights and analysis (12-1 a.m.)



Saturday: Rounds 4-7

News, highlights and analysis with NFL Draft preview (11 a.m.-12 p.m.)



News with live coverage of Rounds 4-7 (12-6 p.m.)



News, highlights and analysis (12-1 a.m.)



CBS Sports HQ can be watched 24/7, for free, from a desktop at CBSSports.com/live, but it is also available on the CBS Sports app for Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku; and the CBS Sports mobile app.

Follow a live blog of the 2018 NFL Draft

CBS News reporters will live blog all three days of the 2018 NFL Draft starting Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. as the first pick is announced. Follow along for the latest pick information, reactions and predictions in conjunction with our friends at CBS Sports.

2018 NFL Draft order

Here is the order of picks for rounds two and three of the NFL Draft tonight

Round 2:

Round two pick order (Overall pick)

(33) Cleveland Browns

(34) New York Giants

(35) Cleveland Browns from Houston Texans

(36) Indianapolis Colts

(37) Indianapolis Colts from New York Jets

(38) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(39) Chicago Bears

(40) Denver Broncos

(41) Oakland Raiders

(42) Miami Dolphins

(43) New England Patriots from San Francisco 49ers

(44) Washington Redskins

(45) Green Bay Packers

(46) Cincinnati Bengals

(47) Arizona Cardinals

(48) Los Angeles Chargers

(49) Indianapolis Colts from New York Jets through Seattle Seahawks

(50) Dallas Cowboys

(51) Detroit Lions

(52) Baltimore Ravens

(53) Buffalo Bills

(54) Kansas City Chiefs

(55) Carolina Panthers

(56) Buffalo Bills from Los Angeles Rams

(57) Tennesse Titans

(58) Atlanta Falcons

(59) San Francisco 49ers from New Orleans Saints

(60) Pittsburgh Steelers

(61) Jacksonville Jaguars

(62) Minnesota Vikings

(63) New England Patriots

(64) Cleveland Browns from Philadelphia Eagles



Round 3

Round three pick order (Overall pick)

(65) Buffalo Bills from Cleveland Browns

(66) New York Giants

(67) Indianapolis Colts

(68) Houston Texans

(69) New York Giants from Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(70) San Francisco 49ers from Chicago Bears

(71) Denver Broncos

(72) New York Jets

(73) Miami Dolphins

(74) San Francisco 49ers

(75) Oakland Raiders

(76) Green Bay Packers

(77) Cincinnati Bengals

(78) Kansas City Chiefs from Washington Redskins

(79) Arizona Cardinals

(80) Houston Texans from Seattle Seahawks

(81) Dallas Cowboys

(82) Detroit Lions

(83) Baltimore Ravens

(84) Los Angeles Chargers

(85) Carolina Panthers from Buffalo Bills

(86) Kansas City Chiefs

(87) Los Angeles Rams

(88) Carolina Panthers

(89) Tennessee Titans

(90) Atlanta Falcons

(91) New Orleans Saints

(92) Pittsburgh Steelers

(93) Jacksonville Jaguars

(94) Minnesota Vikings

(95) New England Patriots

(96) Buffalo Bills from Philadelphia Eagles

(97) Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)

(98) Houston Texans (Compensatory)

(99) Denver Broncos (Compensatory)

(100) Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)



