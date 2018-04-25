CBSN
By Thom Craver CBS News April 27, 2018, 2:41 PM

2018 NFL Draft today: How to watch, pick order and more

The 2018 NFL Draft kicked off Friday night from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home to the Dallas Cowboys. The annual event, also known as the NFL's player selection meeting, has seven rounds where teams select eligible college football players. Round one concluded Thursday night. The Draft continues Friday night with rounds two and three. The final four rounds of player selections are Saturday afternoon.

The first pick of the NFL Draft this year went to the Cleveland Browns. They will also have the first pick of round two tonight.

2018 NFL Draft details

  • Dates: April 26-28, 2018
  • Location: AT&T Stadium
  • Where:  Arlington, Texas 
  • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 27 at 7 p.m.
  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 28 at 12 p.m.
  • Follow live: NFL Draft live blog

*All times Eastern.

NFL Draft TV coverage 

  • Friday, Round 2-3: NFL Network, FOX Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
  • Saturday, Round 4-7: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Stream the NFL Draft online 

CBS Sports HQ, a 24-hour streaming sports network powered by CBS Sports and CBS Interactive, will be live from the draft starting on Thursday, April 26, covering the NFL Draft for all three days. All times Eastern.

Friday: Rounds 2-3

  • News, highlights and analysis with NFL Draft preview (6-7 p.m.)
  • News with live coverage of Rounds 2 and 3 (7-11 p.m.)
  • News, highlights and analysis (12-1 a.m.)

Saturday: Rounds 4-7

  • News, highlights and analysis with NFL Draft preview (11 a.m.-12 p.m.)
  • News with live coverage of Rounds 4-7 (12-6 p.m.)
  • News, highlights and analysis (12-1 a.m.) 

CBS Sports HQ can be watched 24/7, for free, from a desktop at CBSSports.com/live, but it is also available on the CBS Sports app for Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku; and the CBS Sports mobile app.

Follow a live blog of the 2018 NFL Draft 

CBS News reporters will live blog all three days of the 2018 NFL Draft starting Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. as the first pick is announced. Follow along for the latest pick information, reactions and predictions in conjunction with our friends at CBS Sports.

2018 NFL Draft order

Here is the order of picks for rounds two and three of the NFL Draft tonight

Round 2:

Round two pick order (Overall pick)

  1. (33) Cleveland Browns
  2. (34) New York Giants
  3. (35) Cleveland Browns from Houston Texans
  4. (36) Indianapolis Colts
  5. (37) Indianapolis Colts from New York Jets
  6. (38) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  7. (39) Chicago Bears
  8. (40) Denver Broncos
  9. (41) Oakland Raiders
  10. (42) Miami Dolphins
  11. (43) New England Patriots from San Francisco 49ers
  12. (44) Washington Redskins
  13. (45) Green Bay Packers
  14. (46) Cincinnati Bengals
  15. (47) Arizona Cardinals
  16. (48) Los Angeles Chargers
  17. (49) Indianapolis Colts from New York Jets through Seattle Seahawks
  18. (50) Dallas Cowboys
  19. (51) Detroit Lions
  20. (52) Baltimore Ravens
  21. (53) Buffalo Bills
  22. (54) Kansas City Chiefs
  23. (55) Carolina Panthers
  24. (56) Buffalo Bills from Los Angeles Rams
  25. (57) Tennesse Titans
  26. (58) Atlanta Falcons
  27. (59) San Francisco 49ers from New Orleans Saints
  28. (60) Pittsburgh Steelers
  29. (61) Jacksonville Jaguars
  30. (62) Minnesota Vikings
  31. (63) New England Patriots
  32. (64) Cleveland Browns from Philadelphia Eagles

Round 3

Round three pick order (Overall pick)

  1. (65) Buffalo Bills from Cleveland Browns
  2. (66) New York Giants
  3. (67) Indianapolis Colts
  4. (68) Houston Texans
  5. (69) New York Giants from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  6. (70) San Francisco 49ers from Chicago Bears
  7. (71) Denver Broncos
  8. (72) New York Jets
  9. (73) Miami Dolphins
  10. (74) San Francisco 49ers
  11. (75) Oakland Raiders
  12. (76) Green Bay Packers
  13. (77) Cincinnati Bengals
  14. (78) Kansas City Chiefs from Washington Redskins
  15. (79) Arizona Cardinals
  16. (80) Houston Texans from Seattle Seahawks
  17. (81) Dallas Cowboys
  18. (82) Detroit Lions
  19. (83) Baltimore Ravens
  20. (84) Los Angeles Chargers
  21. (85) Carolina Panthers from Buffalo Bills
  22. (86) Kansas City Chiefs
  23. (87) Los Angeles Rams
  24. (88) Carolina Panthers
  25. (89) Tennessee Titans
  26. (90) Atlanta Falcons
  27. (91) New Orleans Saints
  28. (92) Pittsburgh Steelers
  29. (93) Jacksonville Jaguars
  30. (94) Minnesota Vikings
  31. (95) New England Patriots
  32. (96) Buffalo Bills from Philadelphia Eagles
  33. (97) Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)
  34. (98) Houston Texans (Compensatory)
  35. (99) Denver Broncos (Compensatory)
  36. (100) Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)

Mock draft predictions

The CBS Sports analysts have picked their selections for their Round 2 mock draft. Check out all their mock draft predictions ahead of each round of the 2018 NFL Draft.  If you only care about your favorite team, the CBS Sports team-by-team mock draft analysis might be your better choice.

