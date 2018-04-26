NFL Draft day is finally here. The 2018 NFL Draft kicks off its 83rd edition with round one on tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET. Taking place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, home of the Cowboys, this is the first NFL draft held both in Texas and inside an NFL stadium.
Live: 2018 NFL Draft
Mock draft speculation runs rampant
Every year, analysts try to guess which teams will select which available players. The mock draft speculation is as uncertain as they come. Often, predictions change rampantly, especially as some teams try wheel and deal for a higher pick.
The CBS Sports draft analysts try to answer burning questions like 'who will be picked in the first round?' and 'will a team pick based solely on need or on player value?' The nearer to the start of the NFL Draft, the more the speculation may change.
Check out all the CBS Sports mock draft predictions ahead of each round of the 2018 NFL Draft. If you only care about your favorite team, the CBS Sports team-by-team mock draft analysis might be your better choice.
NFL Draft order for round one
The Cleveland Browns will pick first overall to kick the night off. The Atlanta Falcons have the awkward distinction to choose "Mr Irrelevant" with the 256th and last pick in the 2018 draft Saturday.
This is the second year in a row the Browns have the number one pick. After taking DE Myles Garrett in 2017, Cleveland looks likely to draft a quarterback as a fix to their 17-game losing streak. Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen could be the first QBs taken off the board if Cleveland goes that route.
Here's the full order for round one of the NFL draft tonight:
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Giants
- New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts)
- Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)
- Denver Broncos
- Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Chicago Bears
- San Francisco 49ers
- Oakland Raiders
- Miami Dolphins
- Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)
- Washington Redskins
- Green Bay Packers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Baltimore Ravens
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Dallas Cowboys
- Detroit Lions
- Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)
- Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs)
- New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)
- Carolina Panthers
- Tennessee Titans
- Atlanta Falcons
- New Orleans Saints
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- Philadelphia Eagles
History of the NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is an old tradition dating back 31 years before the the first Super Bowl. The first-ever NFL draft was held 82 years ago at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Philadelphia. There were only nine teams in the league at that time.
Back then, the NFL owners wanted a process to enable weaker teams to have a better chance at landing top college prospect. In the 17th year of the league, the NFL devised the method still used today where the previous year's last-place team earns the first selection.
The Philadelphia Eagles had the first-ever draft pick, selecting Jay Berwanger from the University of Chicago. Berwanger also had the distinction of being the first to receive the "Downtown Athletic Club Trophy," which was later renamed to the Heisman Trophy.