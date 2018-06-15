World Cup Friday: Egypt vs. Uruguay, Morocco vs. Iran, Portugal vs. Spain

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off Thursday. Host country Russia won their first match against Saudi Arabia 5-0 to open the tournament.

Friday's matches include the remaining Group A teams, Egypt and Uruguay at 8 a.m., and all four Group B teams will have their first matches.

World Cup schedule today:

Group A Standings

Russia (1-0-0) 3 points

Uruguay (0-0-0) 0 points Egypt (0-0-0) 0 points Saudi Arabia 0-0-1), 0 points

Group B Standings

Portugal (0-0-0) 0 points

Spain (0-0-0) 0 points Morocco (0-0-0) 0 points Iran (0-0-0), 0 points

Egypt vs. Uruguay (Group A)

Egyptian coach Hector Cuper said star forward Mohamed Salah will play in their Group A opener. Uruguay is still favored to win.

Date: Friday, June 15

8 a.m. EST Location: Stadion Central'nyj, Yekaterinburg

Egypt vs. Uruguay live blog TV: Fox

Fox Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)

Morocco vs. Iran (Group B)

The opening match in Group B is a must-win for either of these teams. A draw likely won't cut it for point totals to survive the group

Date: Friday, June 15

11 a.m. EST Location: Stadion Krestovskyi, Saint Petersburg

Morocco vs. Iran live blog TV: Fox

Fox Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)

Portugal vs. Spain (Group B)

The second Group B match today will see Cristiano Ronaldo against goalkeeper David de Gea. While both teams are predicted to Advance, this first match for both teams may very well decide the tie-breaker in the group.

Date: Friday, June 15

2 p.m. EST Location: Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Sochi

Portugal vs. Spain live blog TV: Fox

Fox Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)

Download a printable World Cup bracket

CBS Sports has created a downloadable World Cup bracket for you to follow along every World Cup match. The bracket contains all teams within all eight groups and how they place into the round of 16 in the knock out stage.