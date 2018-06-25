2018 World Cup: Schedule, scores and updates for Tuesday's matches

Groups A and B kicked off Matchday 3 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Monday. In this third and final match of the group stage, all four teams in each group play simultaneously. This helps prevent match fixing by teams and players, which stems back to an incident during the 1982 World Cup.

Why do the teams play at the same time?

In the final match of group play that year, Germany and Austria played each other. Algeria was also in their group and had won its third match the day before. A win or draw by Austria would have seen Austria and Algeria advance. But a win by Germany would have sent Germany and Austria through.

Germany took a 1-0 lead early in the match. After that, both the Austrians and Germans merely passed the ball around with no apparent desire to score. It was a lazy match that resulted in boos and the subsequent scheduling change.

Australia vs. Peru (Group C)

Peru has no chance to advance. But after Monday's performance by Egypt, that doesn't mean they won't come to play. Australia has a draw for one standing point. Australia has a chance of advancing if it wins against Peru and gets a little help from France, which would need to win by at least two goals.

Live stream, start time and stadium info

Date: Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Tuesday, June 26, 2018 Time: 10:00 a.m.



10:00 a.m. Where: Fisht Stadium, Sochi



Fisht Stadium, Sochi TV: Fox and Telemundo



Fox and Telemundo Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: Australia vs. Peru live blog (CBS Sports)



Denmark vs. France (Group C)

France is through no matter what -- under various scenarios.

Live stream, start time and stadium info

Date: Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Tuesday, June 26, 2018 Time: 10:00 a.m.



10:00 a.m. Where: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow



Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow TV: Fox and Telemundo



Fox and Telemundo Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: Denmark vs. France live blog (CBS Sports)



Nigeria vs. Argentina (Group D)

With three points, an unlikely Nigeria win puts them through. Argentina has only one point. Not only do they badly need a win over Argentina, the need to do it by as many goals as possible. Even with a win, Iceland could still sneak in, as they currently have a smaller goal differential by one.

Live stream, start time and stadium info

Date: Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Tuesday, June 26, 2018 Time: 2:00 p.m.



2:00 p.m. Where: Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg



Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg TV: Fox and Telemundo



Fox and Telemundo Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: Nigeria vs. Argentina live blog (CBS Sports)

Iceland vs. Croatia (Group D)

Iceland has an outside chance to advance in their first-ever World Cup. A convincing win by more goals than a possible Argentine win and Iceland would see the Round of 16. But Croatia has been perfect thus far. They won't go down easily.

Live stream, start time and stadium info

Date: Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Tuesday, June 26, 2018 Time: 2:00 p.m.



2:00 p.m. Where: Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don



Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don TV: Fox and Telemundo



Fox and Telemundo Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: Iceland vs. Croatia live blog (CBS Sports)



2018 World Cup Standings

Here are the current standings. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one for a tie. Teams listed in italics have been eliminated.

Groups A and B are finalized. Uruguay will face Portugal and Spain will face Russia in the Round of 16.

Group A Standings



Uruguay (3-0-0) 9 points Russia (2-0-1) 6 points Saudi Arabia (1-0-2), 3 points

Egypt (0-0-2) 0 points



Group B Standings



Spain (1-2-0) 5 points (+1 goal differential) Portugal (1-2-0 ) 5 points (+1 goal differential) Iran (1-1-0), 4 points

Morocco (0-1-2) 1 point



Group C Standings

France (2-0-0) 6 points Denmark (1-1-0) 4 points Australia (0-1-1), 1 point

Peru (0-0-2) 0 points



Group D Standings

Croatia (2-0-0) 6 points Nigeria (1-0-1) 3 points Iceland (0-1-0) 1 point

Argentina (0-1-1) 1 point



Group E Standings

Brazil (1-1-0) 4 points

Switzerland (1-1-0) 4 points Serbia (1-0-1) 3 points Costa Rica (0-2-0) 0 points

Group F Standings

Mexico (2-0-0) 6 points Germany (1-0-1) 3 points Sweden (1-0-1) 3 points South Korea (0-0-2) 0 points

Group G Standings

England (2-0-0) 6 points Belgium (2-0-0) 6 points Tunisia (0-0-2) 0 points

Panama (0-0-2) 0 points



Group H Standings

Japan (1-1-0) 4 points Senegal (1-1-0) 4 points Colombia (1-0-1) 3 points

Poland (0-0-2) 0 points

Download a printable World Cup bracket

CBS Sports has created a downloadable World Cup bracket for you to follow along with every World Cup match. The bracket contains all teams within all eight groups and how they place into the round of 16 in the knockout stage.