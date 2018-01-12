2018 Critics' Choice Awards: Full list of winners

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance, "The Shape of Water," was the big winner of the night at the Critics' Choice Awards, taking home four prizes. Here is the full list of winners of the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards, presented Thursday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California:

Film

"The Shape of Water"

Actor

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Actress

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Supporting actor

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Supporting actress

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Young actor/actress

Brooklyn Prince, "The Florida Project"

Acting ensemble

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Director

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Original screenplay

Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Adapted screenplay

James Ivory, "Call Me By Your Name"

Cinematography

Roger Deakins, "Blade Runner 2024"

Production design

"The Shape of Water"

Editing

(tie) "Baby Driver" and "Dunkirk"

Costume design

"Phantom Thread"

Hair and makeup

"Darkest Hour"

Visual effects

"War for the Planet of the Apes"

Animated feature

"Coco"

Action movie

"Wonder Woman"

Comedy

"The Big Sick"

Actor, comedy

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Actress, comedy

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Sci-fi or horror

"Get Out"

Foreign language

"In the Fade"

Song

"Remember Me," from "Coco"

Score

Alexandre Desplat for "The Shape of Water"

Drama series

"The Handmaid's Tale"

Actor, drama series

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Actress, drama series

Elizabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Supporting actor, drama series

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Supporting actress, drama series

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Comedy series

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Actor, comedy series

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Actress, comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Supporting actor, comedy series

Walton Goggins, "Vice Principals"

Supporting actress, comedy series

Mayim Bialik, "The Big Bang Theory"

Limited series

"Big Little Lies"

TV movie

"The Wizard of Lies"

Actor in a TV movie or limited series

Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"

Actress in a TV movie or limited series

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Supporting actor in a TV movie or limited series

Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"

Supporting actress in a TV movie or limited series

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Talk show

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Animated series

"Rick and Morty"

Unstructured reality series

"Born This Way"

Structured reality series

"Shark Tank"

Competition series

"The Voice"

Reality show host

RuPaul, "RuPaul's Drag Race"