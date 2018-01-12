2018 Critics' Choice Awards: Full list of winners

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance, "The Shape of Water," was the big winner of the night at the Critics' Choice Awards, taking home four prizes. Here is the full list of winners of the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards, presented Thursday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California:
Film
"The Shape of Water"
Actor
Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"
Actress
Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Supporting actor
Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Supporting actress
Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"
Young actor/actress
Brooklyn Prince, "The Florida Project"
Acting ensemble
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Director
Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"
Original screenplay
Jordan Peele, "Get Out"
Adapted screenplay
James Ivory, "Call Me By Your Name"
Cinematography
Roger Deakins, "Blade Runner 2024"
Production design
"The Shape of Water"
Editing
(tie) "Baby Driver" and "Dunkirk"
Costume design
"Phantom Thread"
Hair and makeup
"Darkest Hour"
Visual effects
"War for the Planet of the Apes"
Animated feature
"Coco"
Action movie
"Wonder Woman"
Comedy
"The Big Sick"
Actor, comedy
James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"
Actress, comedy
Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"
Sci-fi or horror
"Get Out"
Foreign language
"In the Fade"
Song
"Remember Me," from "Coco"
Score
Alexandre Desplat for "The Shape of Water"
Drama series
"The Handmaid's Tale"
Actor, drama series
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Actress, drama series
Elizabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Supporting actor, drama series
David Harbour, "Stranger Things"
Supporting actress, drama series
Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Comedy series
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Actor, comedy series
Ted Danson, "The Good Place"
Actress, comedy series
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Supporting actor, comedy series
Walton Goggins, "Vice Principals"
Supporting actress, comedy series
Mayim Bialik, "The Big Bang Theory"
Limited series
"Big Little Lies"
TV movie
"The Wizard of Lies"
Actor in a TV movie or limited series
Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"
Actress in a TV movie or limited series
Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"
Supporting actor in a TV movie or limited series
Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"
Supporting actress in a TV movie or limited series
Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"
Talk show
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Animated series
"Rick and Morty"
Unstructured reality series
"Born This Way"
Structured reality series
"Shark Tank"
Competition series
"The Voice"
Reality show host
RuPaul, "RuPaul's Drag Race"