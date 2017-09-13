By Andrea Park CBS News September 17, 2017, 2:15 PM

Emmy Awards 2017: How to watch start time, how to watch online and on TV

Emmy Statue is seen in front of the Television Academy during the red carpet for the 68th Los Angeles Emmy Awards in North Hollywood, Calif., on July 23, 2016.

The Primetime Emmy Awards, TV's biggest night, is almost here and Stephen Colbert of the "Late Show" says he's excited to host the big night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Here are all the details on how to watch the Emmy Awards live:

  • Date: Sunday, September 17, 2017
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
  • Host: Stephen Colbert

CBSNews.com will keep you updated with highlights from the show with a live blog and galleries of the red carpet and show. 

What to expect on the Emmy Awards show tonight

Colbert claims viewers will see nudity, and he also plans to pay tribute to the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. With "Game of Thrones" ineligible for Emmys this year, it will be interesting to see who takes home the most Emmys. "Saturday Night Live" and "Westworld" have the most nominations, with 22 each. 

