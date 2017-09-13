Emmy Awards 2017: How to watch start time, how to watch online and on TV

The Primetime Emmy Awards, TV's biggest night, is almost here and Stephen Colbert of the "Late Show" says he's excited to host the big night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards

Here are all the details on how to watch the Emmy Awards live:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2017

Time: 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT On TV: CBS, check your local listings Online: Watch The Emmys live, on CBS All Access Host: Stephen Colbert

CBS All Access is available on your mobile device, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox or Windows 10. If you don't have CBS All Access already, you can watch the Emmy Awards with a free trial.

CBS News coverage of the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards

CBSNews.com will keep you updated with highlights from the show with a live blog and galleries of the red carpet and show.

What to expect on the Emmy Awards show tonight

Colbert claims viewers will see nudity, and he also plans to pay tribute to the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. With "Game of Thrones" ineligible for Emmys this year, it will be interesting to see who takes home the most Emmys. "Saturday Night Live" and "Westworld" have the most nominations, with 22 each.