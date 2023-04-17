2-year-old boy had to be revived with Narcan, Virginia police say

Two women were arrested after police in Virginia said they used Narcan to revive a toddler.

On Friday morning officers from the Manassas Park Police Department responded to a call regarding an unresponsive 2-year-old boy, police said in a news release.

First responders used Narcan, an overdose-reversing nasal spray, to revive the toddler.

"When first responders arrived on scene they located the child, began lifesaving measures, and administered Narcan, which resulted in the reviving of the child," police said.

The 2-year-old was taken to a local hospital and then sent to Innova Fairfax, a medical center in Northern Virginia, for advanced medical care, according to police.

Police arrested two women in the residence on outstanding warrants.

Ashley Polzer, 33, was arrested on charges of false identification to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia. She also had three outstanding warrants on charges of failure to appear, police said.

Savannah Jones, 26, was arrested on a charge of false identification and had an outstanding warrant for charges of grand and petty larceny, police said.

Police did not clarify how the two women were related to the toddler.

Manassas Park Detectives executed a search warrant of the home as they continue the investigation, police said.

In March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan for over-the-counter, non-prescription sale. The FDA green light marks the first naloxone product approved for use without a prescription.

Naloxone rapidly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, including in situations where fentanyl is involved. In the 12 months ending in October, the United States recorded 101,750 overdose deaths, primarily from opioids including fentanyl, according to the FDA.