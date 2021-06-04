15 fun summer must-haves to buy before it gets hot

Kenny Flowers

CBS News Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Now that the season has changed to late spring (with early summer on the horizon), the weather is finally nice enough in the United States to spend time outside. Now may be the ideal time to have some fun, before temperatures climb to sweltering levels.

Add in the fact that most people spent last year avoiding social gatherings, and there's even more incentive to make the most out of the great outdoor weather with friends and family.

Fortunately, you don't need an entire HGTV-level makeover -- or the cash layout that would require -- for you to enjoy early summer 2021. From stunning outdoor lighting and seating to everything you need for a backyard movie night, here are 15 smart must-haves that can take early summer fun to the next level.

Whynter automatic ice cream maker

Whynter via Amazon

The usual process for making ice cream at home can be a chore -- especially the part requiring you to freeze a bowl overnight. The 4.5-star-rated Whynter ICM-15LS removes all the waiting: Just add the ingredients into this self-freezing automatic ice cream maker, and in as little as 30 minutes, a 1.5-liter batch of fresh homemade ice cream is ready to eat. (Pro tip: Pick up a pair of silicone ice cream containers to store your creations.)

Keter Breeze outdoor patio bar

Keter via Amazon

The Keter Breeze bar, made of weather-resistant resin, is a smart addition to any patio, deck or outdoor space. When not in use, it looks like a handsome outdoor table. But when it's time for a drink, the pop-up top reveals a 17-gallon cooler big enough to hold 130 twelve-ounce cans with ice.

SwimWays Paddle Paws dog raft

SwimWays via Amazon

Dogs love the pool, but they can't rest on most pool floats -- their paws and claws can cut through and sink them. Not so with the SwimWays Paddle Paws raft: It's a reinforced fabric float for dogs. The small, 51.5-inch-long float supports pups up to 65 pounds; the larger, 64.5-inch-long float supports dogs weighing 65 pounds and up.

Bug Bite Thing suction tool

Bug Bite Thing via Amazon

Warmer weather means bugs, and in many parts of the country, mosquitos. This drug-free suction treatment for mosquito bites (and other insect stings) is simple, yet effective: Use it to apply suction to a bite for 10-20 seconds to shrink the welt and provide near-instant itch relief. Though a handful of Amazon reviewers say the tool doesn't work for them, most say it does help: Enough, anyway, for the 4-star product to be Amazon's No. 1 best seller for insect bite treatments.

Host freezable wine tumbler

Host via Amazon

Stop drinking warm wine! This BPA-free plastic wine drinking tumbler has insulated walls filled with a cooling gel that keeps beverages cold for hours. A built-in silicone band (available in 13 colors) keeps fingers comfortable. Put one in the freezer for white wine and rosé -- or any other drink you want to keep ice cold -- and one in the refrigerator for red wine.

Outdoor dimmable LED string lights

Amazon

Brighten up any outdoor space with class with these weatherproof dimmable LED string lights. The individual bulbs are made of plastic, not glass, so it's a safe choice for hanging over pergola or just stringing between trees in a backyard. Each kit contains two 48-foot strings with 16 bulbs each. There is a catch, however: To actually dim the lights, you'll need to buy a separate, remote-controlled dimmer ($31).

Bug-a-salt gun

Skell via Amazon

Here's an interesting, non-toxic solution to those pesky flies and mosquitoes: Skell's Bug-a-salt, a gun that kills insects with a shotgun blast of table salt. One shot is powerful enough to kill most bugs, but safe enough that it won't damage furniture or window screens. It currently has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon -- reviewers say that using it is a blast.

JBL Flip 4 waterproof portable speaker

JBL via Amazon

Take the party outside this spring and summer with a portable Bluetooth speaker that Amazon reviewers absolutely love, the JBL Flip 4. Available in a variety of colors, the IPX7 waterproof Flip 4 offers 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. Though one speaker is enough for most people, you can connect multiple Flip 4 speakers together to fill any outdoor space with music, no matter how big.

Vankyo Leisure 3 mini-projector

Vankyo via Amazon

Turn any summer backyard into an outdoor movie theater with this 1080p portable Vankyo mini-projector -- it's an Amazon No. 1 best seller that's now $30 off with coupon. The budget-friendly device connects via HDMI to DVD players and smart TV boxes such as a Roku, so you can watch the classics or stream the latest Hollywood movies with a projected image size of up to 176 inches. For even more fun, the Leisure 3 can be connected to a Nintendo Switch or other gaming console for larger-than-life competitions.

Lilith outdoor wicker patio sectional

Wayfair

Take any outdoor space to the next level with this contemporary wicker patio sectional from Highland Dunes, now on sale at Wayfair for $130 off its normal price. The set, available in beige and blue, includes an ottoman, corner chair, right chair, left chair and all the cushions you'll need for it. Dimensions: 76.8 inches by 76.8 inches.

Chalk City sidewalk chalk bucket

Chalk City via Amazon

Here's proof that you don't need to spend a lot of money to have a lot of fun this summer. This bucket from Chalk City contains 20 four-inch long pieces of sidewalk chalk in seven different colors. Not only is the set fun and safe for kids, but also a simple, colorful way to unleash their creativity.

Kenny Flowers' matching his and hers bathing suits

Kenny Flowers

Aqua and pink are hot colors this year. That's one reason why Kenny Flowers' retro-inspired The South Beach reversible one piece bathing suit is a good choice for 2021, with its fun flamingo print. Another reason: The SPF 30+ sun-protective fabric (80% polyester, 20% spandex) is treated to resist fading from salt and chlorine. But perhaps the most compelling sell of all: Kenny Flowers makes a matching pair of men's swim shorts for a cute coordinated couple look.

Lawn Chair USA classic webbed folding chair

Lawn Chairs USA via Amazon

One of the most iconic folding chair designs of all time is back, and it's better than ever. These lightweight webbed chairs come in 41 (!) different color combinations and are perfect for tailgating, outdoor concerts or just hanging out on the front porch. Yes, you can find cheaper folding chairs at the big box stores, but this one from Lawn Chair USA has a sturdier aluminum frame and thicker webbing than most. Plus, the webbing is replaceable.

ENO SuperNest Hammock

ENO via Backcountry

Take advantage of those cool early summer nights with this comfortable, padded 2-person hammock from Eagles Nest Outfitters (ENO), now 25% off at Backcountry. It features dual plush pillows (removable and washable), hanging pockets to hold books or your phone, UV fade resistance and a moisture-wicking mesh lining that dries quickly after rainstorms. As an added bonus, ENO will plant two trees (via Trees for the Future) for every hammock sold.