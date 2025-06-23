Protecting $10,000 of your money with the right 2-year CD account could be a smart move to make now. Getty Images

In today's economic climate, in which inflation just ticked up, interest rates are frozen at a high level and market predictions are all over the place, it can be daunting to think about where to keep your money short-term, let alone over a multiple-year time frame. But for savers, that's exactly what they should be contemplating, especially for larger, five-figure deposit amounts. And with a certificate of deposit (CD) account, they have the perfect vehicle for protecting and growing their money.

CD interest rates remain high in today's economy (albeit slightly lower than they were in 2023 and 2024). As such, they're a smart place to park a large, $10,000 deposit now. And with rates on long-term CDs (which have maturity dates past the one-year mark), there's a compelling case for transferring (and leaving) your money into one of these accounts now, particularly if you do so with a 2-year CD. But is a $10,000 2-year CD account worth opening now, at the start of summer 2025? Below, we'll detail why it may still be.

$10,000 2-year CD accounts: Here's why they're worth opening now

A $10,000 2-year CD account will require some discipline on behalf of savers to avoid having to pay an early withdrawal penalty. But if you can manage to "set it and forget it," it could be a valuable decision now. Here's why:

You'll earn more than $800 in interest

There are exceedingly few options where you can invest your money and be guaranteed a return of close to $1,000, but that's exactly what you'll get with a 2-year CD now if you deposit $10,000 into it. With little effort on behalf of the saver, you'll stand to earn $849.31 after two years (tied to a 4.16% interest rate). That's more than $1 per day, every day, for two years, earned by just transferring a portion of your money into a 2-year CD account with this rate. The only work you'll need to spend time doing? Shopping around online to find an account with the highest rates and optimal terms.

You'll secure long-term protection against market volatility

Stock market uncertainty is high right now, and there's no way to tell when (or if) it will be regulated. This is likely already having an impact on your investments and savings so it makes sense to reduce the negative effect as much as possible. A five-figure deposit into a 2-year CD can be the solution. By putting $10,000 into a CD of this length, you'll lock in long-term protection against market volatility, no matter what happens with inflation, interest rates and the stock market during those 24 months. This is always a nice feature for CD account holders, but it's a particularly timely and beneficial one right now.

It'll give you time to think about your long-term financial goals

Savers (and borrowers) have had a lot to contend with over the past few years, ranging from when interest rates and borrowing costs were low to when they soared to when they started to fall again. This can lead to a continuous evaluation of where to keep your money (and where not to), which can be exhausting and stressful.

But with a good portion of your money protected in a 2-year CD, you'll gain something you haven't had in quite some time: time to think about your long-term financial goals. This will allow you to take a step back to truly determine what is and isn't working for your money. Sure, you may lose access to $10,000 for this time, but it could be worth if it means having time to make the best financial decisions for your money.

The bottom line

A $10,000 2-year CD will require some sacrifice on behalf of savers but, for many, the return could be more than worth it. With the potential to earn $800 (or more) on their money, long-term protection against market volatility and the time (finally) to think about their long-term financial goals in peace, this account type in this amount has multiple advantages. So consider making a move now, while rates are still high and the need for protection is still strong. You'll be happy you did so when the account matures in June 2027.