10-year-old becomes youngest female chess player to defeat grandmaster

A 10-year-old chess prodigy has made history as the youngest female player ever to defeat a grandmaster, which is the highest distinction any chess player can earn.

Bodhana Sivanandan earned the impressive record Sunday during the final round of this year's British Chess Championships in Liverpool, England, according to the International Chess Federation, which governs the sport of chess. Sivandan, from the London area, beat 60-year-old grandmaster Peter Wells to take home the title.

"British sensation Bodhana Sivanandan has made history by becoming the youngest female chess player ever to beat a grandmaster!" the International Chess Federation wrote Monday in a social media post. "Sivanandan's victory at 10 years, five months and three days beats the 2019 record held by American Carissa Yip (10 years, 11 months and 20 days)."

🇬🇧♟👏 British sensation Bodhana Sivanandan has made history by becoming the youngest female chess player ever to beat a grandmaster!



The 10-year-old, from Harrow, pulled off the win on Sunday against 60-year-old Grandmaster Peter Wells in the last round of the 2025 British… pic.twitter.com/bAMqeyFZHm — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 11, 2025

Sivanandan hasn't yet received a grandmaster title of her own, reported BBC News, a CBS News partner, as the sport's governing body requires that each chess player reaches a series of milestones first.

Her new class, "woman international master," is the second-highest title for female players after "grandmaster," according to the outlet. Sivanandan told BBC News that she started to play during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she was just 5 years old.

Malcolm Pein, an international chess master whose charity organization helps provide students with access to the game, said Sivanandan is trailblazing in an area that traditionally had been dominated by men.

Bodhana Sivanandan, a nine-year-old chess prodigy, competes in the British Chess Championships at St. George's Hall on August 07, 2025 in Liverpool, England. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

"She's so composed, she's so modest and yet she's so absolutely brilliant at chess," Pein told BBC News. "She could easily become the women's world champion, or maybe the overall world champion. And certainly I believe that she's on course to become a grandmaster."

In December, an 8-year-old chess prodigy became the youngest all-around player to beat a grandmaster. The boy, Aswath Kaushik, won his match against 37-year-old Jacek Stopa at a chess tournament in Switzerland. Kaushik, who is from India but lives in Singapore, had replaced another young virtuoso who just a week earlier earned the title himself. That boy, Leonid Ivanovic of Serbia, was slightly older than Kaushik at 8 years and 11 months.