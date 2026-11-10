Best pet insurance for cats in 2026: Compare top companies

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Finding the best pet insurance for cats means determining which policies offer the most useful protection. David Espejo/Getty Images

A cat may spend most of its life indoors and still develop a costly medical condition. Kidney disease, urinary problems, dental illnesses and other health issues can lead to repeated veterinary visits, expensive procedures or ongoing medication. And while cat insurance generally costs less than dog insurance, the coverage you receive for those premiums can vary significantly.

Finding the best pet insurance for cats means looking beyond the monthly price to determine which policies offer the most useful protection for your pet. A kitten may benefit from optional preventive care, while an older cat or a breed prone to inherited conditions may need more comprehensive medical coverage. We compared leading insurers based on those differences, along with their coverage flexibility, exclusions and potential value.

Compare your top pet insurance coverage options online today.

Best pet insurance companies for cats

The best cat insurance companies offer different advantages depending on your pet's age, health risks and the types of expenses you're most concerned about. Some provide extensive coverage for chronic illnesses, while others stand out for kitten wellness benefits, dental care or senior-cat eligibility.

Our top picks for 2026 are:

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance: Best overall

Best overall Lemonade: Best for kittens

Best for kittens Trupanion: Best for hereditary and chronic conditions

Best for hereditary and chronic conditions Pets Best: Best for senior cats

Best for senior cats Pumpkin: Best for dental illness coverage

Learn more about your best pet insurance options here.

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance: Best overall

Best for: Cat owners who want comprehensive accident and illness coverage with fewer gaps in their base policy.

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance earns our best overall designation because its Complete Coverage plan includes several benefits that other insurers may exclude or charge extra for. Along with treatment for eligible accidents and illnesses, the policy covers veterinary exam fees, hereditary and congenital conditions, dental diseases, behavioral issues and alternative therapies. That broad protection makes it a strong choice for cats of different ages and breeds, particularly when owners want coverage for more than emergency veterinary visits.

The company also offers flexibility in how policies are structured. Owners can choose from different annual coverage limits, deductibles and reimbursement percentages to balance their monthly premiums against potential out-of-pocket expenses. There is no upper age limit for enrollment, and certain curable pre-existing conditions may become eligible for coverage after 180 days without symptoms or treatment, subject to policy requirements. Optional preventive care benefits are also available.

What we like

Broad accident and illness coverage, including eligible dental diseases and exam fees

Coverage for hereditary conditions, behavioral treatment and alternative therapies

No upper age limit for enrollment

Customizable deductibles, reimbursement percentages and annual limits

What we don't like

Chronic and incurable pre-existing conditions remain excluded

Premiums may be higher than those for more limited policies

Waiting periods, annual limits and other coverage restrictions still apply

Our take: ASPCA offers one of the most well-rounded coverage options for cat owners who want substantial protection without purchasing numerous add-ons. While it won't necessarily be the cheapest insurer, its combination of included benefits, customization and senior-cat eligibility makes it our best overall choice.

Compare your ASPCA policy options here.

Lemonade: Best for kittens (8 weeks of age and up)

Best for: Owners who want customizable kitten insurance with optional coverage for routine veterinary expenses during their cat's early years.

Lemonade stands out for its preventive care options, designed specifically for puppies and kittens. Depending on availability, its kitten package can help pay for vaccinations, wellness examinations, microchipping and spaying or neutering. Those benefits can be particularly useful during the first year of ownership, when routine veterinary expenses can add up quickly.

The company also offers accident and illness coverage with optional benefits for dental illness, veterinary exam fees, behavioral conditions and physical therapy. This allows owners to tailor coverage rather than paying for every available benefit. However, those additional features may increase the monthly premium and preventive care reimbursements are subject to specific limits.

What we like

Preventive care options designed for kittens

Optional coverage for vaccinations, microchipping and spaying or neutering

Customizable accident and illness coverage

Digital policy management and claims submission

What we don't like

Some important benefits require additional premiums

Preventive care packages have reimbursement limits

Coverage options and availability vary by state

Our take: Lemonade is particularly appealing for new kitten owners who want to combine protection against unexpected medical expenses with some reimbursement for early routine care. However, it's important to compare the cost of the preventive care package with the benefits you're likely to use.

Compare your Lemonade policy options here.

Trupanion: Best for hereditary and chronic conditions

Best for: Owners of breeds prone to inherited medical conditions or cats that may need long-term treatment for a covered illness.

Certain cat breeds are more susceptible to hereditary conditions, while illnesses such as diabetes and kidney disease can require treatment over many years. Trupanion is worth considering for these situations because of its lifetime per-condition deductible.

Unlike an annual deductible that resets every policy year, Trupanion's deductible applies only once to each covered condition. After that deductible is satisfied, eligible future treatment for the same condition isn't subject to another deductible. The company also offers 90% coverage for eligible expenses without annual or lifetime payout limits and can pay participating veterinary hospitals directly at checkout.

What we like

Lifetime per-condition deductible

No annual or lifetime payout caps for covered treatment

Coverage for eligible hereditary and congenital conditions

Direct veterinary payments at participating hospitals

What we don't like

A separate deductible applies to each new condition

Routine wellness care isn't covered

Veterinary exam fees generally aren't included in standard coverage

Our take: Trupanion may provide particularly strong value for cats requiring repeated treatment for the same covered condition. However, its deductible structure may be less advantageous for owners whose cats develop several unrelated medical problems.

Pets Best: Best for senior cats

Best for: Owners seeking pet insurance for senior cats without an upper enrollment age restriction.

Finding insurance for an older cat can be challenging, particularly if the pet has already developed health problems. Pets Best stands out because it doesn't impose an upper age limit for enrollment, allowing owners to purchase coverage for eligible new accidents and illnesses even when their cats are well into their senior years.

Its accident and illness policies offer customizable deductibles, reimbursement percentages and coverage limits, helping owners balance premiums against potential veterinary expenses. Eligible conditions such as cancer, heart disease and kidney disease can qualify for coverage if they aren't considered pre-existing. The company also offers a 24/7 pet helpline and optional wellness benefits.

What we like

No upper enrollment age limit

Customizable deductibles and reimbursement options

Coverage for eligible age-related illnesses

Optional wellness benefits and a 24/7 pet helpline

What we don't like

Pre-existing conditions aren't covered

Premiums can be higher for older cats

Coverage for certain services depends on the selected plan

Our take: Pets Best is a strong option for owners who want to insure an older cat, especially when other providers impose enrollment restrictions. However, the value of a policy depends heavily on which conditions the cat has already developed and what new medical expenses remain eligible for coverage.

Pumpkin: Best for dental illness coverage

Best for: Owners concerned about dental disease and other veterinary expenses that some insurers exclude or cover only through add-ons.

Dental problems are an important consideration when comparing pet insurance for cats. Conditions such as periodontal disease and tooth resorption can require costly treatment, making dental illness coverage particularly valuable.

Pumpkin includes eligible dental illness treatment in its accident and illness coverage, along with veterinary exam fees for covered conditions. Its policies also cover eligible hereditary and congenital conditions, behavioral issues and certain prescription medications and treatments. Owners can choose between available reimbursement and deductible options, and there is no upper age limit for enrollment.

What we like

Eligible dental illness treatment included in accident and illness coverage

Sick-visit exam fees covered for qualifying conditions

Coverage for eligible hereditary and congenital conditions

No upper enrollment age limit

What we don't like

Routine dental cleanings generally require separate preventive care coverage

Pre-existing dental conditions aren't covered

Broader coverage may result in higher premiums than more limited policies

Our take: Pumpkin is worth considering when dental illness coverage is a priority, particularly for owners who don't want to purchase a separate dental rider. However, preventive dental care and treatment for pre-existing conditions remain important limitations.

Compare your Pumpkin policy options here.

How to choose pet insurance for your cat

To choose the right pet insurance for your cat, you'll need to account for a variety of factors including the age, breed, your budget and what coverages you need (and which ones you can comfortably skip). By closely examining these items, you'll be able to narrow down your options:

Coverage limits and reimbursement percentage: Carefully consider the coverage being offered and the reimbursement percentage you can expect for treatments and visits when trying to decide which pet insurance provider is best for your cat.

Carefully consider the coverage being offered and the reimbursement percentage you can expect for treatments and visits when trying to decide which pet insurance provider is best for your cat. Deductible options: Higher deductibles will generally mean lower premiums and vice versa. Compare your current budget against both to determine which is more affordable.

Higher deductibles will generally mean lower premiums and vice versa. Compare your current budget against both to determine which is more affordable. Waiting periods: Waiting periods will vary based on the insurance company though they'll generally last around two weeks. While you shouldn't choose a pet insurance provider only based on their waiting period, it can impact your ultimate choice, especially if one provider allows coverage options to begin much sooner than another.

Waiting periods will vary based on the insurance company though they'll generally last around two weeks. While you shouldn't choose a pet insurance provider only based on their waiting period, it can impact your ultimate choice, especially if one provider allows coverage options to begin much sooner than another. Coverage for hereditary and congenital conditions: Pet insurance generally won't cover pre-existing medical conditions but, if they heal after a certain time period, certain providers may allow for coverage again. Knowing the coverages and limits for both hereditary and congenital conditions will help you make a final choice.

Pet insurance generally won't cover pre-existing medical conditions but, if they heal after a certain time period, certain providers may allow for coverage again. Knowing the coverages and limits for both hereditary and congenital conditions will help you make a final choice. Exam-fee coverage: Exam fees can be costly and they'll add up over time, so if they're something you would like covered, it may be worth asking about specifically.

Exam fees can be costly and they'll add up over time, so if they're something you would like covered, it may be worth asking about specifically. Dental and behavioral coverage: Dental and behavioral coverage won't be uniform across providers so be sure to carefully consider what's available with each before making any commitment.

Dental and behavioral coverage won't be uniform across providers so be sure to carefully consider what's available with each before making any commitment. Age and breed restrictions: Older cats will typically be more expensive to insure, as will certain breeds. Knowing these age and breed restrictions in advance can help you better determine which insurance protections are (and aren't) valuable.

Older cats will typically be more expensive to insure, as will certain breeds. Knowing these age and breed restrictions in advance can help you better determine which insurance protections are (and aren't) valuable. Wellness plan availability: Many cat owners will want a wellness plan that can help alleviate the costs associated with routine vet visits but it may only be available when tacked on to a broader plan. Check the wellness plan terms and conditions with each provider to better decide which is best for your cat.

Many cat owners will want a wellness plan that can help alleviate the costs associated with routine vet visits but it may only be available when tacked on to a broader plan. Check the wellness plan terms and conditions with each provider to better decide which is best for your cat. Premiums and how they may change over time: Your pet insurance premium won't be static and it will change as your cat ages and health conditions develop. This is why finding the most affordable current premium is so important. Understand the triggers, too, that could cause your premium to rise in the future.

How much is pet insurance for a cat?

How much cat insurance ultimately is will depend on your cat's age, breed and health condition at the time of application. When shopping around, however, monthly averages will vary, sometimes considerably. Here's what some of the best pet insurance companies will charge currently, according to our research, ranked from least to most expensive:

Embrace: $31.53

$31.53 Healthy Paws: $32.20

$32.20 Fetch: $37.45

$37.45 Pets Best: $38.61

$38.61 Lemonade: $40.11

$40.11 Prudent Pet: $40.29

$40.29 Spot: $41.59

$41.59 ASPCA: $41.59

$41.59 Pumpkin: $42.64

$42.64 MetLife: $54.68

Is pet insurance worth it for cats?

Pet insurance can be valuable for cat owners who have certain breeds, those with older cats or those predisposed to serious medical conditions. Like all insurance types, however, there will be a tradeoff between paying monthly premiums and having reliable financial protection against rising veterinary bills. When shopping around for providers, then, be sure to look for the coverage you'll actually need and make sure that the price to secure it comfortably fits within your existing budget.

Pet insurance for cats FAQs

By having the answers to these three frequently asked questions, cat owners can boost their chances of securing the best pet insurance for their pet right now:

What is the best pet insurance for cats?

Based on our extensive research, analysis and comparisons of prices and coverages, ASPCA Pet Health Insurance is the best pet insurance cat owners can secure currently. It's especially good for cat owners looking for comprehensive accident and illness coverage with fewer gaps in their base policy.

Does cat insurance cover pre-existing conditions?

Cat insurance will not typically cover pre-existing medical conditions. However, depending on the provider and the policy, these conditions may be covered in the future on the assumption that they've fully healed and that a predetermined amount of time has since elapsed.

Does cat insurance cover dental?

Cat insurance can cover dental issues such as gum diseases or fractured or chipped teeth but it will depend on the type of policy you secure (such as an accident and illness plan) and the provider you ultimately decide to use. If your cat's dental issues are pre-existing, however, you'll typically need to wait for them to fully heal to be eligible for coverage.

What does pet insurance cover for cats?

Pet insurance for cats can cover everything from broken bones and illnesses to diagnostics, procedures and medications, depending on the provider and the policy. Select dental conditions may also be covered. Pre-existing conditions, however, will typically be excluded as will spaying, neutering and cosmetic procedures. That said, policies won't be uniform across providers so it's worth examining the fine print with each to better determine which makes the most sense for your pet.

How we chose the best pet insurance for cats

CBS News evaluates pet insurance providers based on our editorial research, reporting, interviewing and extensive experience covering the industry since 2022. This includes analyzing factors ranging from coverages to premiums, quotes, deductibles and reimbursement models. We also review annual limits, exclusions, waiting periods and the coverage options specific to different breeds. This is an ongoing process that accounts for changes in policies, costs and coverage. This review reflects our assessment of these factors at the time of publication and it is not based on commissions or compensation from insurers, providers or pet owners.