WCCO thanks viewers for help raising over $906,000 for veterans during holiday campaign

WCCO wants to take a moment to thank their viewers for their help in raising over $906,000 to end veteran homelessness in Minnesota this holiday season. Part of this money will go towards providing housing for veterans in a new community in Eagan called "Veterans Village." Since partnering with MAC-V in 2017, WCCO and viewers like you have helped to raise more than $4.9 million to help veterans who needed housing, services and other support. Sincerely, thank you.
