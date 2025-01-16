An inside look of Minnesota's first year with a red flag law One gun owner heard voices telling her to kill the president. Another mused about shooting up a school. But neither of those crimes happened, thanks in part to Minnesota's new red flag law. A WCCO Investigation found that 140 Extreme Risk Protection Orders were filed last year. That's when authorities temporarily take away someone's guns. Senior investigative reporter Jennifer Mayerle digs into how the law is working, and why confiscating weapons might not be enough.