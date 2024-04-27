Youth Violence Prevention Summit helps young people manage trauma, make change in community

MINNEAPOLIS — In the past week, the lives of at least four teens have been changed forever because of gun violence.

Saturday, the 2nd annual Youth Violence Prevention Summit was held to give young people an opportunity to take the lead in preventing violence and impacting the community's young people.

Agape Oasis' Youth Violence Prevention Ambassadors are leading the charge, healing the trauma associated with the shooting deaths of young people is top of mind.

"Its hard hearing that people your own age are dying and they won't get to live their life to the fullest," said Gia Strom.

"It's so common and it's like this accumulating weight," said Lillia Yorkhalal.

Recent violence like the shooting of a 14-year-old at a gas station in Northeast Minneapolis Thursday and Monday's shooting of two 15-year-old boys in North Minneapolis has this group ready to make a difference.

"As these horrible and tragic things are happening so often there needs to be places for people to be able to deal with trauma again," said Michael Sweeney.

This summit is designed to help young people deal with trauma and give them an opportunity to speak openly about their experiences.

"So our job is to make sure that we are providing them with a safe space where they can have these conversations," said Jori Thibodeaux, president of Agape Oasis. "We can put tools in their hands so they can learn to make a difference to make sure they are healed and prepared themselves to cause transformation in the communities where they learn, they work they thrive they spend time together."

Resources are also avalible to help teens learn valuable conflict resolution skills. Insightful discussions, lead by Keynote Speaker, Dr. Zakia Robbins McNeal of the Doorstep Legacy Foundation also helped these youth realize they are not alone in their fight to against violence.

"We need you to take action on making our communities better," said Robbins McNeal.

This second year of the Youth Violence Summit was recognized by the state of Minnesota by a proclamation making Saturday Youth Violence Prevention Day.