2 teen boys injured in north Minneapolis shooting that involved stolen Kia

MINNEAPOLIS — A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life and another is expected to recover after a shooting in north Minneapolis Monday afternoon.

The Minneapolis Police Department says ShotSpotter indicated gunshots in the area of the 1400 block of 14th Avenue North around 5 p.m. Officers and 911 calls also reported hearing the gunfire.

Officers found a 15-year-old boy near the 1200 block of 17th Avenue North with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to Hennepin Healthcare.

Another 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds that did not seem to be life-threatening arrived at Hennepin Healthcare, MPD said.

On the 1400 block of 14th Avenue North, officers found a stolen Kia with damage that appeared to be from bullets. MPD says officers also found evidence of gunfire nearby. Police believe both the boys were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Two masked juveniles had been seen earlier in the day in the same Kia driving recklessly and running red lights, according to MPD.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.