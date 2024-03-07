Young man seriously wounded in shooting near Minneapolis encampment

MINNEAPOLIS — A young man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting near an encampment in Minneapolis, according to police.

Officers from the 3rd Precinct responded shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to multiple reports of shots fired on the 2300 block of Fifth Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they found a young adult male victim suffering from "potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds" nearby on the 2100 block of Fifth Avenue South, police said. The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

During the investigation, officers found evidence of gunfire at the location they were initially dispatched to, which is near an encampment.

Police say, according to preliminary information, that a male suspect fired shots and left the area in a vehicle.

Forensic scientists with Minneapolis police have since processed the scene and collected more evidence.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been announced.