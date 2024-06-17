Dog fatally shot after escaping from walk; Carver County Sheriff's Office investigating

NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, Minn. — Authorities are investigating after they say a dog was fatally shot in a small town southwest of the Twin Cities.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office says it received a report around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday that a family's dog had been shot in Young America Township.

The caller said a family member had been walking the dog to the end of their driveway in rural Carver County when they lost sight of it. It returned about 15 minutes later with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The dog went to the vet, where they determined its injuries were too severe and the dog had to be put down.

Anyone who has any information related to the shooting is asked to call the Carver County Sheriff's Office at 952-361-1212. For tips to be anonymous, call the tip line at 952-361-1224 or submit a tip online.