Watch CBS News
Local News

Dog fatally shot after escaping from walk; Carver County Sheriff's Office investigating

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of June 17, 2024
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of June 17, 2024 01:25

NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, Minn. — Authorities are investigating after they say a dog was fatally shot in a small town southwest of the Twin Cities.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office says it received a report around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday that a family's dog had been shot in Young America Township.

The caller said a family member had been walking the dog to the end of their driveway in rural Carver County when they lost sight of it. It returned about 15 minutes later with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The dog went to the vet, where they determined its injuries were too severe and the dog had to be put down.

Anyone who has any information related to the shooting is asked to call the Carver County Sheriff's Office at 952-361-1212. For tips to be anonymous, call the tip line at 952-361-1224 or submit a tip online.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

First published on June 17, 2024 / 7:27 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.