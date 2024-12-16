Xcel Energy hosts information session for proposed western Wisconsin solar farm

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. — A massive solar farm is in the works for western Wisconsin.

Xcel Energy is planning to lease 5,000 acres of private land in St. Croix County, spread out over a 30,000- to 40,000-acre area.

"I'm all for them if they can stand on their own economic merit," said Thomas Brunshidle, who lives in Hammond.

Brunshidle and many of his neighbors have questions about the project, so Xcel officials held a virtual informational session Monday.

An online petition opposing the project has more than 3,500 signatures.

Xcel says the project is intended to replace the energy that will be lost when its coal-fueled power plant near Stillwater closes in 2028.

Just like the plant, the solar will serve customers in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Wisconsin's Public Services Commission will review Xcel's plans, looking at environmental and community impacts.

Approval likely wouldn't happen until 2026.

If it is approved, millions of dollars from Xcel would go back into local coffers through Wisconsin's Shared Revenues Utility Payment program.

"For the full project —up to 650 megawatts — that would equate to about $3 million annually, or over $100 million over the life of the project, to both St. Croix County and the municipalities hosting these projects," said Brian Elwood, a regional vice president for Xcel Energy.

Elwood said he anticipates "little to no change" to property values as a result of the project.

Xcel says the panels won't leak any toxic material, and they'll work to minimize the effects on wildlife.

