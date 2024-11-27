Western Wisconsin residents push back against solar energy project

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Minn. — A solar energy project in western Wisconsin is facing opposition from thousands of people.

Xcel Energy is in the early stages of planning a 5,000-acre solar energy project in the eastern part of St. Croix County.

"About two-thirds of that land has already been secured with private landowners who are either looking to take land that's been used for agricultural purposes and . . . use it for solar generation, or it's land that hasn't been used for any purpose up to this point," said Brian Elwood, a regional vice president for Xcel Energy.

More than 2,100 people have signed an online petition against the project, citing concerns about environmental impacts and disruption to the farming industry.

"We need alternative energy sources, but we need to also take the time and do due diligence and do it right," said Deborah Graul, who lives in rural Hudson.

Dwight Wolter lives in New Richmond. He signed the petition because he wants to preserve the county's natural beauty.

"A lot of that [solar] stuff is not friendly to the wildlife in the area," Wolter said. "I know they need energy because we're growing fast in this area, but there are other alternatives that I believe would be better."

Wolter says he'd prefer options that take up less space, such as a hydroelectric plant.

Elwood says this project is to replace the energy production that'll be lost when the coal-fueled Allen S. King Generating Plant near Stillwater closes in 2028.

Just like that plant, the solar fields would power customers in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

"We want to make sure that not only once a project is developed that it's done in an environmentally friendly way, but the way that we construct it is also done to be minimally invasive as well," Elwood said.

Xcel says construction on the project would create hundreds of jobs.

The utility plans to submit its application for the project to Wisconsin's Public Services Commission.

The review process, which includes environmental impact studies and public input, takes about a year.

Elwood says the project aligns with Xcel's goals of providing 85% carbon-free energy by 2030 and providing 100% carbon-free energy by 2050.