Xcel Energy announces layoffs impacting 60 Minnesota employees

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Xcel Energy announced Wednesday that it is laying off 150 employees, including 60 in Minnesota.

In a statement, Xcel blamed "financial headwinds" from inflation, increased hiring during the pandemic and supply chain pressures.

Xcel says the layoffs impact about 2% of its non-bargaining workforce. It did not specify which locations were affected, but employees across "several" work locations would be impacted.

"This decision allows us to align our organizational structure with evolving business and customer needs to ensure we're positioned to succeed over the long term," a spokesperson for Xcel Energy said.

According to Xcel's website, it had more than 11,000 full-time and part-time employees across the nation at the end of 2021 — nearly 5,000 of those employees were said to be based out of Minnesota.