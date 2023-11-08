St. Louis Park's Nadia Mohamed is 1st Somali-American to be elected mayor in U.S.

St. Louis Park’s Nadia Mohamed believed to be 1st Somali-American elected mayor in U.S.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Nadia Mohamed made history Tuesday night as St. Louis Park elected her as its new mayor, making her the first Somali-American to be elected mayor in the United States.

Approximately 59% of voters voted for Mohammed as their first choice for mayor, defeating Dale A. Anderson.

"I have no words tonight other than thank you! Thank you St. Louis Park for placing your trust and faith in me," Mohamed said on social media.

Her family immigrated there when she was just 10. She's served as a council member since 2020.

Nadia Mohamed

